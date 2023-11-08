A-GAME Beverages Inc. Signs Tim Hardaway Sr. and Paul Laroche as Brand Ambassadors

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages Inc., maker of A-GAME, the ultimate hydration beverage, is pleased to announce five-time NBA All-Star, Tim Hardaway Sr. and performance expert, Paul Laroche have joined A-GAME as brand ambassadors. As part of the partnership, Hardaway Sr. and Laroche will promote A-GAME leveraging their social following, community engagement, and involvement in the athletic community. Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is the perfect choice for athletes who demand the best from their sports beverages.

Tim Hardaway Sr. commented, "I am very happy and excited to be a part-of this unique hydration drink called A-GAME. When I first tasted this drink, I knew it was something I wanted to be involved in and be a part of something with the great Johnny Damon, and the great Bo Jackson. It was a no brainer. When you have two of the best that have ever done it on the field and now as businessmen, you can't beat that. I'm very happy to be a part of a unique family like this. I want to thank Jim Painter, Johnny, and Bo for giving me this opportunity to help grow A-GAME and take it to the next level."

"I believe that everything I have done in my life was in preparation for this very moment, this product, and this company," certified professional coach, Paul Laroche mentioned. "Of course, this opportunity would not be possible if it weren't for the vision of these two incredible athletes turned businessmen Johnny Damon and Bo Jackson, as well as Chip Hobbs and James Painter. For that, I am extremely grateful and charged up. I expect A-GAME to be one of the best and healthiest drinks out there, as well as a business built to last. It is often said that great businesses are never built by one or two people. They are built by a team. A-GAME has that team. An All-Star team which I am very proud and extremely grateful to be a member of."

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon added, "I am very excited about our All-Star caliber additions, we are rounding out a strong team that always brings our AGAME."

Timothy Hardaway Sr. is an American former professional basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers. He was a five-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team selection. He also won a gold medal with the United States national basketball team at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

A-GAME, Hardaway Sr., and Laroche will come together to promote healthy lifestyles and active living to inspire others to be their best selves. With Hardaway and Laroche as its newest brand ambassadors, A-GAME is positioned to continue expanding its presence across the athletic industry as becoming the go-to sports drink for athletes of all levels who demand the best.

Among A-GAME Beverages, Inc.'s other athletes and partners include World Series champion Johnny Damon, Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and Italian professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate, and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness, and fruit and vegetable juices for a variety of natural, delicious, and innovative flavors. Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME.

For more information or to find A-GAME near you, visit www.drinkagame.com .

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at [email protected] .

SOURCE A-GAME Beverages, Inc.