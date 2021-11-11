A+ Garage Door Service and Repair Shares the Top 15 Reasons Garage Doors Need Service and Repair

NEW YORK,, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Letterman may be famous for his "Top 10" lists, but Mike Boyer from A+ Garage Door Service and Repair has his own famous list: the "Top 15 Reasons Garage Doors Need Service and Repair".

Before we share the list with you, why is it important to know the top reasons why garage doors need service and repair? If you suspect something is not quite right with your garage door, it could possibly be a safety issue. Knowing the most common reasons for repair, and some of the symptoms, should prompt you to call a qualified repair company to accurately diagnose and fix the problem—to avoid not only potential injury but a potential costly repair.

So, be sure to take note of Mike's Top 15 List:

The batteries in your garage door opener (transmitter) need replacement (garage door won't open or close when pressing the transmitter) Broken garage door spring (garage door won't open or close, noisy operation, opens/closes too fast, won't open/close all the way) Broken garage door cable (door malfunction, noisy operation, door not in alignment) Bent garage door track (door not in alignment, noisy operation, rough open/close) Garage door cleaning (garage door system makes grinding or clicking noises) Misaligned safety sensors (door won't close) Cracked or broken weather seals (garage is cold in winter/hot in summer) Garage door does not seal properly when closed (garage is cold in winter/hot in summer, door out of alignment) Crack and gaps (door is warped or out of alignment) Transmitter is not working (door won't open/close when pressing the transmitter—not the batteries) Limits not set properly (garage door hits the ground then opens) Rollers need cleaning/servicing (blocked photosensor or pebbles, dust or gunk impeding the rollers) Disconnect switch needs replacement or repair (motor runs but the doors don't move) Motor service/repair (The motor runs briefly then stops) Tune-up and regular service/maintenance (The system does not seem to run correctly… the mechanism is full of dirt, gunk or rust.)

A+ Garage Door Service and Repair offers high quality service and a timely response at a reasonable price. They are licensed and insured, and offer 24/7 emergency garage door repair service. Being in business for over 40 years, they are trusted experts in their field.

If you are a homeowner or property manager in need of Garage Door Repair Service in Westchester County, NY, Rockland County, NY or North Bergen County, NJ, please call Mike Boyer at 845-624-6237 or visit mikeboyergaragedoors.com.

