A+ Garage Door Service and Repair: What Sets Them "A-Part"

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All garage doors require routine maintenance and the occasional repair, so it is extremely important to use factory-equivalent parts. At A+ Garage Door Service and Repair, they only use parts that are from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), or high quality replacement parts that are manufactured to OEM standards. This assures the parts are safe, reliable, and less likely to need repair in the future.

When your garage door is due for maintenance (approximately every two years—more if your garage door is used frequently); or if it needs new springs, rollers, cables, or other repair, it is necessary to use factory or factory-equivalent parts to ensure the best results. Because inexpensive, poor performance replacement parts are readily available, many garage door companies use them. Customers are not aware that they are receiving cheap replacement parts, and are disappointed when the garage door fails to operate properly after a few weeks or months.

But, poor product performance has another extremely important component: safety. Companies that manufacture cheap, unreliable parts are not held to the same safety standards as the OEM or factory-equivalent parts manufacturers. When low quality parts are used, they are often not strong enough for everyday use, and may not fit the manufacturer's standards. They are more prone to resulting in a breakdown—or an accident. OEM and factory-equivalent parts are manufactured with quality and safety concerns first.

The same applies when it comes to customers who attempt to service or repair their garage doors themselves. Purchasing inexpensive replacement parts on the internet, is risky! What appears to be a good price for parts could actually lead to a disaster if the parts fail. The same goes for attempting to perform the repair by watching a video online. You should always contract a professional garage door company to perform any service on your garage doors.

A+ Garage Door Service and Repair uses OEM or factory-equivalent parts. Customers put their trust in A+ Garage Door Service and Repair due to the company's outstanding reputation. The majority of their business comes from referrals from customers who are happy with their garage door maintenance and repairs. They offer high quality service and a timely response at a reasonable price, are licensed and insured, and offer 24/7 emergency garage door repair service. Being in business for over 40 years, they are trusted experts in their field.

