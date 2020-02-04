A German Company Develops One of World's First Commercial Test for China Coronavirus

DUISBURG, Germany, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At present, there is an outbreak of SARS virus called novel coronavirus 2020 going in China. Genekam Biotechnology AG has developed tests to detect this virus and related viruses originating from bats. Genekam has developed one of the first companies in the world a commercial test, which is highly sensitive, and it can detect Wuhan strain specifically. This can be used on different kinds of samples like oral, nasal, respiratory and blood.

Genekam Wuhan strain PCR kit Genekam coronvirus 2020 PCR kit

This test costs US$ 5,-per reaction and it comes as 100 reaction kit. This is one of the first commercial test available for this virus on the world. Not only this, but Genekam has also developed more tests to detect between Wuhan strain and related strains originating from the bat. A 3rd Version is being prepared, which will be able to detect 3 different kinds of SARS viruses: Wuhan specific strain, strains originating from bats and middle east respiratory syndrome virus (this virus is affecting middle east countries at present). This version will be the first of its kind test in the world and coming up within a short period.

These kits are for laboratories, which have the infrastructure to do conduct these assays. The kits are unique as there is hardly any commercial supplier on the market, which has developed these as one needs a very high degree of knowledge of virology to develop these assays for Wuhan strain.

Genekam has developed highly specific potential therapeutic molecules, which can be sourced to be tested in laboratories of countries like China, whether they can be used as therapeutic drugs. Genekam is underway to design a unique vaccine for this virus and related viruses at present. To develop the therapeutic molecules and design a vaccine against this virus, one needs a very strong knowledge of virology and immunology.

Genekam AG is specialised on pandemic viruses as it has already development many assays for pandemic viruses like influenza, Zika virus, Ebola etc and it has 30 kits with CE to be used in diagnostic.

For further information: Genekam Biotechnology AG, Duissernstr. 65a, 47058 Duisburg, Germany

