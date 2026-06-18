A Getaway Worth Bragging About

TACOMA, Wash., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is inviting travelers to go bigger this season with its new "Epic Pierce County" itinerary, a three-day getaway built for the kind of trip that starts as a vacation and comes back as a story.

A family finds where the wild things are on a Northwest Trek Keeper Adventure Tour.

"Epic Pierce County" is designed for travelers who want more than a change of scenery. It is for the ones who want the scenic flight, the ridiculous view, the brush with something wild, and the kind of experience that would sound made up if there were not photos to prove it. In Pierce County, that can mean getting within smelling distance of an actual bison, taking in the region from above, or learning how to handle a rolling piece of American history.

The itinerary brings together the kind of adventures that make a getaway feel bigger, bolder and more memorable without losing the pleasure of being easy to reach. It offers a mix of high-altitude views, hands-on thrills, wildlife encounters and overnight stays that turn a quick escape into something worth talking about long after the bags are unpacked.

"Some trips are fun while they're happening. This one is built to keep getting better in the retelling," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer for Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "Epic Pierce County is about those bigger-than-expected moments that make a getaway feel exciting, surprising and unmistakably Pierce County."

Tacoma, the Salish Sea, Mount Rainier and Pierce County's smaller communities help shape the journey, bringing together urban energy, wide-open views and the kind of offbeat experiences that make the trip feel full from start to finish.

The result is an itinerary that showcases the breadth of Pierce County while leaving room for visitors to discover their own version of what makes a getaway feel truly epic. For travelers ready to trade ordinary for memorable, "Epic Pierce County" offers a fresh reason to stay overnight and go home with a better story than the one they arrived with.

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County promotes Pierce County, Washington, as a premier visitor destination, attracting meetings and conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers to drive economic impact through overnight visitation.

Media Contact

Matt Wakefield

Chief Marketing and Data Officer

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

[email protected]

253-284-3253

SOURCE Visit Tacoma-Pierce County