Visit Tacoma-Pierce County Launches "Art of the Game" Glass Art Scavenger Hunt for Summer 2026

Limited-time treasure hunt invites visitors and locals to explore Pierce County through

handcrafted glass, soccer energy and a little luck

TACOMA, Wash., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is launching Art of the Game, a limited-time glass art scavenger hunt running June 1 through July 13, 2026, during the summer soccer action in Seattle.

Inspired by Tacoma's world-renowned glass art tradition, Art of the Game invites visitors and locals to follow weekly clues and search for handcrafted glass medallions and floats hidden at public places, events, festivals, scenic viewpoints and other spectacular locations throughout Pierce County and the Mount Rainier area.

The Art of the Game glass art scavenger hunt brings glass art and epic experiences to visitors to Tacoma and Pierce County.

Participants can follow Visit Tacoma-Pierce County on Instagram and Facebook, along with the #ArtOfTheGame hashtag, for weekly video clues and real-time hiding-location videos. Finders who discover any official Art of the Game pieces, either the glass medallions or the more limited number of floats, can keep them. Those who find a numbered glass float can also bring it to the Visit Tacoma-Pierce County booth at the Puyallup Tribe Fan Zone in Tacoma, located at the Tribal Administration Campus, during activations to receive an additional prize.

"Every great trip needs a side quest," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "Art of the Game gives soccer visitors a very Pierce County one: follow the clues, explore beyond the crowds and maybe leave with a handcrafted piece of Tacoma glass as proof that the best travel stories rarely stay on schedule."

The glass pieces will be clearly marked as official Art of the Game finds, with QR codes attached that link to more information. Participants will not need to climb, break, detach, damage or disturb anything to retrieve them.

Art of the Game is part of Visit Tacoma-Pierce County's broader effort to welcome 2026 soccer visitors and encourage overnight stays across Pierce County, from the Salish Sea waterfront to the foothills of Mount Rainier.

More information is available at visitpiercecounty.com/art-of-the-game.

Media Contact:

Matt Wakefield

Chief Marketing and Data Officer

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

[email protected]

253-284-3253

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County promotes Pierce County, Washington, as a premier visitor destination, attracting meetings and conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers to drive economic impact through overnight visitation.

SOURCE Visit Tacoma-Pierce County