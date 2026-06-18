TACOMA, Wash., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Tacoma-Pierce County is inviting travelers to toast the season with its new "Liquid Tourism" itinerary, a three-day getaway that pairs crisp ciders, inventive cocktails and local brews with waterfront views, good food and just enough adventure to make summer feel well used.

A flight of craft beer waits for visitors in Tacoma, Washington.

Built for travelers who like their escapes with a little more flavor, "Liquid Tourism" turns Pierce County into a summer sip-and-stroll of its own. The itinerary brings together the kinds of pours that feel especially right this time of year, along with the simple pleasures that make them even better: long evenings, scenic views, lively neighborhoods and the freedom to let the day unfold from one memorable stop to the next.

Rather than focusing on one scene or one kind of outing, the itinerary highlights the many ways a summer getaway here can feel relaxed, social and distinctly Pacific Northwest. It is designed for visitors who want something a little more playful than a standard weekend away, with room for conversation, discovery and a few memorable toasts along the way.

"Summer is the perfect season for a trip that feels easy, lively and full of flavor," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer for Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary gives visitors a fun way to experience Pierce County through its tastes, its views and the kind of moments that make a getaway feel like a real reset."

Tacoma, the Salish Sea and Pierce County's surrounding communities help shape the journey, bringing together waterfront energy, seasonal scenery and a mix of experiences that can stretch from an afternoon tasting to a full overnight escape.

The result is an itinerary that showcases the breadth of Pierce County while leaving room for visitors to discover their own version of what makes a summer getaway worth savoring. For travelers ready to get out, reconnect and enjoy the season one stop at a time, "Liquid Tourism" offers a fresh reason to stay overnight and see where the day leads next.

About Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County promotes Pierce County, Washington, as a premier visitor destination, attracting meetings and conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers to drive economic impact through overnight visitation.

Media Contact

Matt Wakefield

Chief Marketing and Data Officer

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County

[email protected]

253-284-3253

SOURCE Visit Tacoma-Pierce County