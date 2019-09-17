A Gift That Lasts a Lifetime: A Custom Phone Number

Parents who are ready to take the plunge to get their child a phone can now get a great phone number to go with it. In 2017, analyst firm Kantar Worldpanel uncovered that Americans upgrade their phones just shy of every 24 months. What endures, however, is the phone number that rings (or receives messages) on the device. RingBoost allows you to be selective about this potentially lifelong choice with access to millions of choices nationwide.

With options under $100, customers can choose a custom phone number including area code of choice and a pattern or phoneword that is meaningful to them, subject to availability. The number can then be transferred for free to any mobile carrier including Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, Boost, and Metro.

There are many benefits of a personalized phone number beyond being a cool conversation starter. It reduces reliance on electronic address books, so you'll be able to reach out even if your own phone battery has died. It becomes a networking tool for future job hunting, and it helps a resume get noticed, inviting that introductory phone call. A custom phone number becomes part of a personal brand, helping you stand out.

Happy RingBoost customer and parent Conrad Saam noted in a 5-star review of RingBoost, "Great service and a huge help in getting a phone number for my son with his name built into the number. Kind of a ridiculous present for a kid, but out of the box and super fun. He loved it and RingBoost's customer service and ease of porting that number was outstanding."

About RingBoost

RingBoost is the nation's largest marketplace of custom phone numbers, including local and toll-free vanity, easy-dial and tracking numbers. With industry-leading expertise and superior customer service, RingBoost helps individuals and businesses stand out and be memorable. Find our personalized number at www.ringboost.com.

