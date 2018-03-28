A Glance of Huntkey New Products at 2018 Global Sources Electronics

The multi-function led desk lamp will make its debut at the fair. It is equipped with two USB ports that share 2.4 Amps of power, allowing users to charge two mobile devices at the same time. The built-in calendar and alarm clock make it very convenient for daily life. The brightness level and the angle of the lamp can be adjusted as needed.

The SmartC charging station is equipped with four USB charging ports and one Type-C outlet. The total output of the four USB ports is 4A, while the Type-C outlet has a 3A output. Type-C, also known as USB-C, is a new protocol tailored for the next generation of electronic devices. Beyond charging intelligently, the SmartC can also charge fast with the Type-C port.

It is well to be reminded that Huntkey will also show several displays on the fair, such as gaming display, wall-mounted display, and display with USB charging ports. With different functions, these displays are targeting at different markets and users.

To experience Huntkey's new products, please visit the Huntkey booth.

Date: April 11-14, 2018

Booth Number: 6Q02

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

