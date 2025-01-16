A Global Gathering, A One-Stop Exhibition | Shanghai is Set to Host SinoFoldingCarton 2025 on April 8-10

WEPACK 2025, along with its seven series shows such as SinoFoldingCarton 2025, will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from April 8-10, 2025. Organized by RX, the exhibition features seven series shows of a total exhibition area of 14,000+ square meters to pool together more than 1,500 exhibitors worldwide, and strives to advance deep integration of the global folding carton industry and bring new business opportunities.

Since its initial edition, SinoFoldingCarton has not only gained widespread industry recognition and trust, but also emerged as a trendsetter leading industry development with its forward-looking vision and in-depth insights into global industry trends by consistently focusing on future industry development directions and committing to showcasing cutting-edge technologies, new business models, innovative concepts, and novel solutions. As an industry-leading showcase platform, it continues to drive industry progress, and provides trend guidance and inspiration for practitioners while bringing the industry to new peaks.

Global Collaboration Builds New Industrial Heights

With a profound influence in the global post-press market, SinoFoldingCarton helps folding carton post-press packaging and consumable suppliers gain high-quality development opportunities on multiple tracks and amid globalization via efficient global matchmaking services and resources.

Supported by over 100 national and regional associations in groups, SinoFoldingCarton 2025 will welcome more than 30,000 packaging and printing industry visitors, including 2,500+ overseas visitors from 110 countries and regions. With 300+ overseas agents present, it will build a comprehensive international platform for exchanges and cooperation.

Currently invited overseas visitors and agents are primarily from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Finland, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Estonia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, etc.

Participating enterprises may showcase their products and technologies onsite, expand international markets, and enhance brand influence; global purchasers will have access to the most cutting-edge production technologies and solutions in the packaging and printing industry, expand quality purchase channels and improve purchase efficiency and quality, in order to create efficient connections between packaging and printing industry enterprises from different countries worldwide.

Industrial Chain Exhibitors Gather for a Powerful Engine of the Folding Carton Industry

Leveraging the advantage of seven series shows concurrent with WEPACK 2025 on brand owners' demand resources, SinoFoldingCarton 2025 will promote the enhancement of production equipment and processes in the folding carton processing link, luring more valuable trade buyers to visit.

At the exhibition site, exhibitors from the whole folding carton processing industrial chain, across pre-press equipment, printing equipment, carton post-press processing equipment, rigid box processing equipment, bag-making equipment, plastic box processing equipment, food paper container equipment, paper, consumables, and accessories, etc., will gather to demonstrate their strengths in folding carton processing.

Notably, this year's exhibition introduces three new themed zones: Automation and Digital Factory Zone, Environmental Protection and Carbon Neutrality Zone of Printing & Packaging, and High Value-Added Equipment Zone, focusing on the three major concerns currently facing packaging enterprises, namely automation, environmental protection, and high value-added, and providing the strongest engine for folding carton industry's newer and better development.

A Summit of Intellectuals Ignites New Industry Brilliance

SinoFoldingCarton 2025 will host multiple high-value concurrent events, where domestic and international experts, scholars, and enterprise representatives will engage in practical exchanges centered on packaging and printing industry development trends, technological innovation pathways, and application prospects, etc., in a bid to provide feasible recommendations and directions for industry development, while offering visitors rich intellectual resources and broad industry vision.

TAP Trade Matchmaking Facilitates Efficient Order Conversion

Throughout previous editions of SinoFoldingCarton, the organizer's TAP trade matchmaking service has enabled efficient exhibitor-visitor supply-demand connections through both online and offline channels, effectively nailing onsite orders. At SinoFoldingCarton 2025, TAP trade matchmaking service will continue to be offered to interested visitors and exhibitors, with a specialized docking platform built to assist in consulting collaboration with visitors, expanding resources, and securing orders for exhibitors.

Additionally, the organizer has conducted in-depth global promotion and visitor invitation campaigns, held overseas press conferences/roadshows, and participated in local events, so as to gradually deepen communication with the folding carton industry worldwide, invite high-quality overseas buyers to visit and purchase at SinoFoldingCarton 2025, and thoroughly foster global packaging and printing industry exchanges and cooperation.

Pool strengths to share opportunities. SinoFoldingCarton 2025 strives to craft itself into an authoritative platform for global packaging and printing industry new product and technology releases, a platform for scientific and technological achievement R&D and application exchange, and a convergence platform for innovation chains, industrial chains, and talent chains. We look forward to working with you for an infinite future of the folding carton industry and jointly composing a brilliant chapter. See you at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from April 8-10, 2025.

CONTACT:

Jessica Zhu

[email protected]

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED