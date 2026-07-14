Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) has secured its first major financial-services purchase order for its Quantum Preparedness Assessment platform, from the Malaysian operations of a leading global insurance and asset-management group, a validation milestone as regulated industries begin preparing for a threat that has not fully arrived yet.

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most consequential decisions in business are made years before the risk they address actually materializes. A driller commits capital to a deepwater project that will not produce for a decade. An insurer prices policies against events that may never happen. And now, a growing set of regulated enterprises are spending money today to defend against a computer that does not yet exist in usable form: a quantum machine powerful enough to break the encryption that protects the modern financial system. QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) just booked a notable data point in that shift.

Key Takeaways

A financial-services first. QSE secured a purchase order for its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform from the Malaysian operations of a leading global insurance and asset-management group, its first major financial-services adoption of QPA.

QSE secured a purchase order for its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform from the Malaysian operations of a leading global insurance and asset-management group, its first major financial-services adoption of QPA. A high-bar customer. The buyer operates in one of the world's most heavily regulated industries, where cybersecurity, vendor-risk, privacy, and operational-resilience requirements face rigorous review, a signal that QPA cleared a demanding procurement process.

The buyer operates in one of the world's most heavily regulated industries, where cybersecurity, vendor-risk, privacy, and operational-resilience requirements face rigorous review, a signal that QPA cleared a demanding procurement process. A regulatory tailwind. Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 names banking and finance as critical information infrastructure, and NIST has finalized its first post-quantum cryptography standards, moving migration from a technical discussion to an operational requirement.

Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 names banking and finance as critical information infrastructure, and NIST has finalized its first post-quantum cryptography standards, moving migration from a technical discussion to an operational requirement. A repeatable model. QSE believes assessment-led adoption can be repeated across insurance, banking, asset management, fintech , healthcare, and public-sector customers that need to move from awareness to a migration plan.

QSE believes assessment-led adoption can be repeated across insurance, banking, asset management, , healthcare, and public-sector customers that need to move from awareness to a migration plan. A pattern the market already rewards. Across sectors, from offshore energy to cybersecurity, some of this year's stronger-performing companies share one trait: they are positioned ahead of a long-horizon demand shift rather than chasing it.

The Threat That Arrives Before the Machine Does

The core idea behind post-quantum security is counterintuitive: the danger is here even though the quantum computer capable of causing it is not. The reason is a threat commonly called harvest now, decrypt later. Sensitive encrypted data, customer records, identity information, policy and claims files, payment and investment data, can be collected and stored today, then decrypted years from now once quantum capabilities mature. For a financial institution whose records must remain confidential for decades, that turns a future problem into a present one.

QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment platform is designed to address exactly that gap. QPA helps an organization understand where its current encryption may be exposed to future quantum risk, identifying which systems, data, and digital assets may need to be upgraded before quantum computers become powerful enough to weaken widely used encryption. Rather than forcing an immediate rip-and-replace of core infrastructure, the platform helps enterprises build a structured view of cryptographic assets and dependencies, prioritize risk, develop migration roadmaps, and produce reporting for security, risk, audit, compliance, and executive stakeholders.

"This purchase order is an important milestone for QSE because it demonstrates that our QPA platform is being adopted by the type of customer that faces some of the highest security and compliance expectations in the market," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Large financial-services organizations do not move forward with cybersecurity vendors unless there is a real operational need and a rigorous review process."

Why Malaysia, and Why Now

The location matters. Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024, known as Act 854, has introduced a stronger national framework for cybersecurity, including obligations tied to national critical information infrastructure, cyber threat and incident management, and regulated cybersecurity services. Banking and finance is one of Malaysia's identified critical information infrastructure sectors, alongside government, healthcare, energy, and other essential sectors. That regulatory backdrop turns quantum readiness from an optional exercise into part of a compliance conversation, and QSE believes the order strengthens its commercial positioning across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The timing is global as well. NIST has released its first finalized post-quantum cryptography standards and has stated that organizations should begin migrating systems to quantum-resistant cryptography. Governments in the United States and Europe have moved toward formal transition timelines for public-sector systems, critical infrastructure, and other high-risk environments. In other words, the demand curve QSE is selling into is being shaped not only by technology but by regulation, which tends to make it more durable.

"QPA gives enterprises a lower-friction way to start," added Mr. Carefoot. "It allows a board, executive team, security team or compliance function to see what needs to be addressed, what should be prioritized first, and how a practical migration plan can be developed. That is why we believe assessment-led adoption can become a repeatable model across banks, insurers, asset managers, healthcare organizations, government entities and other regulated sectors."

The Market's Tell: Positioning Ahead of the Curve

QSE is a small, early-stage company, and the names below are far larger and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to QSE. What ties them together is a single idea the market has been rewarding in 2026: companies that position themselves ahead of a long-horizon demand shift, and build the tools or assets to meet it, tend to attract investor attention. Each of the companies below has been among the stronger performers in its corner of the market this year.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) is the closest thematic reference point, because it operates in the same broad arena QSE does: enterprise cybersecurity. The company posted a record fiscal third quarter in 2026 with revenue up 31% year over year to roughly $3 billion and next-generation security annual recurring revenue climbing about 60%, and its shares have risen sharply year to date. Palo Alto's momentum reflects the same secular force underneath QSE's purchase order: regulated enterprises are increasing spending on next-generation security, and post-quantum readiness is becoming part of that budget. The scale differs enormously, but the demand driver is shared.

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) offers the long-horizon-commitment parallel from a completely different industry. The offshore driller has been one of the energy sector's stronger performers this year, supported by a contract backlog exceeding $7 billion and new harsh-environment awards that extend its utilization into 2027 and 2028. Transocean's business is built on committing enormous capital today against demand that will not fully materialize for years, the same structural logic behind buying quantum-readiness tools now for a threat that arrives later. The market has rewarded that forward positioning with a strong year-to-date advance.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reinforces the point that disciplined preparation for a long-dated payoff can be a winning strategy. The Gulf of America-focused operator has posted a year-to-date share-price gain in the low-to-mid twenties percent, backed by first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA of roughly $293 million and a disciplined approach to developing assets that pay off over multi-year horizons. Talos illustrates the investor appetite for companies executing methodically toward future value, which is precisely the discipline QSE is applying as it converts early adoption into what it hopes becomes a repeatable enterprise model.

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) rounds out the picture as another operator that has outperformed its sector year to date, with a gain in the low-to-mid twenties percent supported by record first-quarter 2026 production and captured operating synergies. Crescent's appeal to investors rests on steady execution and capital discipline rather than a single catalyst, a profile that maps onto QSE's assessment-led, land-and-expand approach: prove value on a first engagement, then

build a repeatable pipeline across regulated industries.

From One Order to a Repeatable Model

The strategic significance of the Malaysian order is less about its size and more about what it may represent. QSE believes the engagement can serve as a template for additional opportunities across insurance, banking, asset management, fintech, public-sector, and other regulated industries where long-term data confidentiality and cryptographic resilience are becoming strategic priorities. The assessment-led model is designed to be a practical first step: a lower-friction entry point that lets an enterprise move from awareness to planning without immediately replacing core infrastructure, and one that can naturally lead to deeper engagements as migration work begins.

For a company of QSE's size, landing a demanding financial-services customer is the kind of proof point that can matter more than its dollar value suggests. It shows the platform can clear a rigorous enterprise procurement process, and it gives the company a reference case in exactly the sector where quantum risk is most acute. Whether that translates into the repeatable pipeline QSE envisions will depend on execution, the pace of regulatory adoption, and the company's ability to keep converting assessments into longer-term relationships. But the direction of travel, from awareness toward operational planning, is now clearly underway.

CONTINUED… Stay ahead of QSE's expansion across regulated industries and get the full story and updates here.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience. For more information, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact [email protected].

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The comparable companies referenced (PANW, RIG, TALO, CRGY) are provided solely as market and thematic context and are not peers, competitors, or comparables of QSE — Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. All third-party stock performance figures are approximate, measured year to date as of mid-July 2026, and are subject to change.

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