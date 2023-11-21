A Global Leader in Animal Health Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize its Corporate Validation Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a global leader in animal health selected ValGenesis VLMS to digitize its corporate validation process.

The company has pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and animal health businesses in more than 150 countries and is working on premium innovations to predict, prevent, and treat diseases in animals.

ValGenesis will provide technology transfer services and streamline multiple processes at the company's manufacturing site in Brazil that produces a high-volume commercial product.

In the first phase, ValGenesis VLMS will support equipment selection for the company's new pilot plant, analyze process data, transfer to pilot scale to improve process robustness and product quality, and evaluate the use of process analytical technology (PAT) to support process improvements. In the second phase, pilot scale optimization data will be used to improve industrial scale production, reducing cost and saving energy and raw materials.

"We are happy to onboard a new customer through the ValGenesis Consulting Group which has been at the forefront of several technology transfers, earning tremendous trust and credibility across the life sciences industry," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "We see significant opportunities to modernize processes in the animal health sector with our industry standard digital validation platform which enables transparent processes that are standardized, optimized, and audit-ready."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com .

