A Global Movement, The Mic: Africa

This December, Derrick Ashong's two-time Emmy finalist digital series, "The World Cup of Hip Hop," will evolve into the first-ever multi-platform TV format born on the African Continent. Appropriately named, The Mic: Africa is a music competition and docu-series that connects African music, arts and culture with a new generation of fans worldwide. The show will air in early December with a finale on January 3rd. Today, fans have used the Take Back the Mic app to select 18 semi-finalists among young artists from Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Mauritius. Discover the semifinalists at www.takebackthemic.com

At a time when a global pandemic has created new barriers to travel and cultural exchange, while renewing focus on systemic injustices facing people of color, The Mic: Africa brings communities together to celebrate the global impact of Hip Hop culture.

DNA says "for a long time I've wanted to build a digital media 'echo-system' that allows content creators to own their narrative and connect directly with their fans around the world. But I never imagined it would be a global pandemic that would finally prove the case that culture knows no borders. Hip Hop culture IS global youth culture, and people around the world have embraced, transformed and made it their own. At the same time, we've seen a generational uprising demanding justice from the US to the UK; from Colombia to Nigeria, and Hip Hop culture has provided the soundtrack to this movement for change. With The Mic: Africa we are amplifying the voices of young creatives with something to say to a world that may finally be ready to listen."

With a powerful mix of music, dance, visual art and multilingual rhymes, these artists embody the new faces of Hip Hop across the continent. Africa has been underestimated on so many levels, for far too long. By combining a team of world-class filmmakers in each country, with electrifying local talent 'crowdlit' by passionate fans in a compelling app experience, The Mic: Africa is amplifying a different vision of African creativity and innovation. Simultaneously, they are leveraging the reach of a new TV format with the power of a new technology platform, to onboard a generation onto the internet by allowing them to earn mobile data, while discovering and amplifying world-class talent to new audiences.

"Our team at AMP Global is committed to expanding internet access and creativity for communities around the world," continues Ashong. "The Mic: Africa would not be possible without our regional partners across the continent: Megalectrics in Nigeria, The MultiMedia Group in Ghana, Royal Media Services in Kenya, the Rwanda Development Board and Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, and our first telecom partner 9Mobile in Nigeria."

Deji Awokoya the Group General Manager of Megalectrics, one of the first companies to sign on to The Mic: Africa, says, "We pride ourselves as owners of media brands that are in touch with the youth. This partnership affords Nigerian youths an avenue to be heard, to showcase their talent and also to share our cultural wealth and heritage with the rest of the world. It was a no-brainer for us to embark on this journey when we were approached. We are very excited and can't wait to showcase the talents of Nigeria with the world in partnership with The Mic: Africa."

About AMP Global

AMP Global is revolutionizing the Telecom and Media industries by empowering fans to earn mobile data for discovering and amplifying great content. Its Take Back the Mic app is the premiere interactive rewards platform for the fastest-growing media segment on earth — youth in emerging markets. Discover all 18 "The Mic: Africa" semifinalists and download the Take Back the Mic app at www.takebackthemic.com

About Megalectrics Limited - A Wholly owned indigenous company with its headquarters in Lagos. The company is presently operating three (3) radio stations from our 26, Keffi Street, Ikoyi office. And recently, 2 new stations (The Beat 97.9FM and Naija FM 102.7) were set-up in Ibadan, Oyo State; making five (5) radio stations operated by Megalectrics Ltd. The Beat 97.9FM has since April 2013 commenced broadcast, while we await the approval of the apex broadcast body in Nigeria – National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for Naija FM to go on air as soon as possible.

