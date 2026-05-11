A Golden Retriever, a Hypnotist to UFC World Champions, and a Mission That Has Never Been Attempted: Whatcom County Is About to Change Everything We Know About the Kidney Transplant Crisis

The Life Retriever Project is going live, and actively preparing for its first recipients.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a Golden Retriever named Whistler who has a gift.

Joshua Manuel has been on kidney dialysis for nearly five years. Two years ago, he got Whistler. And something unexpected happened. Over the next few months, five different people who stopped to meet Whistler offered to be screened as kidney donors for Manuel. Not after a speech. Not after a carefully worded ask. After meeting a friendly dog and learning of Joshua's need.

Joshua Manuel and his Golden Retriever, Whistler

Manuel knew there were only 20 people in his entire county who needed a kidney donor, and instantly saw a chance to turn his dog's gift into something bigger.

He is The Fight Hypnotist - one of the most sought-after performance coaches in professional combat sports, whose clients have won UFC world championships, million-dollar tournament wins, and some of the most celebrated knockouts in the sport's history. What most people do not know is that every year on dialysis carries a twenty percent mortality rate. Manuel has not only survived for five - he has built a complete, neighbor-driven infrastructure to find a living kidney donor for every single person waiting in Whatcom County.

Every. Single. One.

Each month, one recipient is paired with thirty local businesses, each taking one day to blast that person's story to their followers online. Thirty consecutive days of mass exposure through a conduit of well-loved businesses. And Whistler co-stars in every video. It turns out a friendly dog opens doors and hearts like nothing else can.

Living kidney donation is safe, fully covered, and donors overwhelmingly describe it as one of the best decisions of their lives.

UFC veterans Matt Brown and Josh Emmett, undefeated boxer Abdul Khan, and 2024 CFFC champion Anthony Dilemme have stepped forward for this mission. So has Shane Cleveland - the man who donated a kidney to NBA star Nate Robinson, whose wife donated years prior, and who has since become one of the most passionate ambassadors for living donation in the country.

The medical system - through no single person's fault - has never had a way to directly connect patients on the transplant list to those already quietly wishing to donate. This is a public call: any Whatcom County resident currently waiting for a kidney transplant is encouraged to reach out directly to Joshua Manuel. No cost. No catch. A recipient simply shares their story, and The Life Retriever Project and Whistler take it from there.

This is what happens when a county decides that twenty lives matter more than silence.

To inquire about becoming a featured recipient or to apply as a participating business, contact Joshua Manuel at [email protected].

Contact:

Joshua Manuel, Founder - The Life Retriever Project

(202) 642-3668

[email protected]

Instagram: @fightmindset

SOURCE The Life Retriever Project