A Good Old Engine of Your Vehicle Can Get Revival You Never Expect

FUELWELL corp

29 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

International startup FUELWELL presents innovative technology to make conventional engines greener, cleaner, and more profitable.

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Ukraine, international Cleantech startup FUELWELL is thrilled to announce the launch of its product in the United States. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to drive environmental sustainability and fuel efficiency of the secondary transport market in the automotive industry.

CEO of The FUELWELL - Serhii Dubinevych
The launch of FUELWELL's cutting-edge technology in the USA comes as a response to the growing need for eco-friendly solutions and energy-efficient initiatives. The company's plug-in device for internal combustion engines (ICE) has been engineered to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20%, decrease CO2 emissions by 15% and soot by almost 90%. This innovative approach not only benefits logistic companies and individual consumers in terms of cost savings but also works towards a positive impact on the global environment. Given the pressing concerns surrounding climate change and the urgent necessity for reduced carbon emissions, FUELWELL's entry into the US market is a welcome development.

The problem that the startup solves is that with the time of operation of cars and trucks with ICE, organic wear of parts and mechanisms occurs, which leads to the fact that the fuel does not have time to burn completely and flies to the outside in the form of black smoke. In all used vehicles, age increases fuel consumption by 15–25%.

"Technology FuelWell is easy to describe by just two words: Ecology and Economy. There are more than 1.5 billion vehicles in the world, and more than 40 millions in US. All of them consume millions of gallons of fuel daily and emit CO2, and other harmful substances. Majority of people understand that we must reduce carbon emissions but at the same time, it is clear that we cannot refuse from the classic internal combustion engine (ICE) in one day or even decades. So that, we must use all the technologies available to retrofit classic engines to reduce fuel consumption and make them more environmentally friendly. Technology FuelWell can make it happen. At the same time if your passenger or commercial vehicle, retrofitted with our device FuelWell, customer can get up to 300% ROI. In money, equivalent one truck may save you 5 – 7 К dollars on fuel in one year. Imagine the sum of economy in case you are owner of 100 vehicles fleet," said Serhii Dubinevych, FUELWELL CEO.

FuelWell technology has been successfully tested in all transport sectors with well-known automobile brands such as Scania, Mercedes, Volvo, John Deere, JCB, MAN, and many others. More than 70 field tests were accomplished in total, which confirmed the level of fuel economy from 8% to 20 %. There are several joint projects that have started between FUELWELL and US logistic companies. Moreover, the company has obtained results from the first test conducted in the United States. Confirmed fuel economy for the Ford F-150 at 13%.

The company's immediate plans include launching pre-sales as well as actively attracting private and corporate investors to enlarge its activity in United States. By incorporating the FuelWell plug-in device, business and individuals can make a meaningful impact by reducing their carbon emissions and actively participating in environmental conservation efforts. FuelWell's initiative to introduce its innovative technology in the USA underscores the company's unwavering commitment to driving positive change and fostering a greener, more sustainability.

SAVE MONEY AND PLANET WITH FUELWELL.

For more information about company FUELWELL and its technology, please visit www.fuel-well.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Stanislav Zalevskyy

EMAIL: [email protected] 

PHONE+13026887098

https://fuel-well.com

