A graduate from NYAA used Cappasity 3D platform to sculpt Brooke Shields’ portrait

Cappasity's 3DShot app was used for digitizing American actress Brooke Shields in 3D and sculpting her portrait based on her digital twin.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappasity and New York Academy of Art have been partnered for several years to implement innovative technologies into the students' education.

Irina Lakshin, a graduate from New York Academy of Art, tried the 3DShot app and came up with an incredible idea — she decided to digitize Brooke Shields in 3D with the app and use the resulting 3D visual as a reference to sculpt the actress's portrait. The point is that Brooke has a very busy schedule, and the technology allowed her to avoid posing for a long time.

Sculpting a portrait from life can take several days, depending on the sculptor's experience and the complexity of work, so a model usually has to keep the pose for a very long time. But if a sculptor creates a digital twin of the model in the Cappasity 3D View format, they can examine the model at any time and from any angle of perception. This significantly saves time for the model and makes the sculpting process more convenient for the creator.

"We're always looking to implement new emerging technology to better prepare students for the ever-evolving art world," comments Peter Drake, NYAA Provost. "The New York Academy of Art was the first school to access Cappasity, and we shared its capabilities with our sculpture students and faculty. It's just amazing to see how our students master this innovative technology and find new smart uses for it. I'm impressed with how effortlessly Irina created a digital twin of Brooke Shields with the help of Cappasity's 3DShot app. This is a great example of how immersive technologies can benefit a creator."

Please watch the video below to see the sculpting process. You can see Brooke Shields' digital twin on the sculptor's tablet.

3DShot & NYAA video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzile6Mi1b4

"With the 3DShot app, the creation of a 3D visual gets as easy than ever before — all you need is a smartphone camera and you can digitize anything in 3D. Irina's idea is genuinely brilliant — it took her a couple of minutes to create Brooke's digital twin with our app, which saved the actress a lot of time. What's more, our proprietary 3D View format is fully interactive and perfectly fits sculptors' needs, allowing them to look at the model from any angle and see all tiny details necessary for sculpting from life. We're pleased that NYAA students and alumni find our solution helpful and use it to make the process of creating an art piece more efficient," comments Elina Minina, Cappasity CBDO and co-founder.

The Education Technology industry is expected to experience a 15% compounded annual growth rate over the next several years and reach $605 billion in value by 2027. By transforming the entire educational landscape, technology has tremendous power to enhance students' learning experiences in art education. Combining arts with technology not only motivates students and keeps them engaged in the learning process, but also helps them acquire the skills required for future jobs and have a competitive edge in the market.

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a graduate school and cultural institution that combines intensive technical training in the fine arts with active critical discourse. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

Cappasity makes it easy to create and integrate immersive content based on 3D/AR technologies. Innovative experiences increase user engagement, brand awareness, and sales, while AI-powered analytics provide insights into how users view content online. 3D demonstration creates an unforgettable experience that can be used for product presentation, sales, interactive exhibitions, and auction houses.

