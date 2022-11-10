A Grand Opening: XenTegra Expands into India

EUC-focused solution provider XenTegra opens an India corporate division to grow the global EUC market.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XenTegra, an international, award-winning IT provider of integrated user-centric workspaces and managed services, recently expanded operations with an India corporate division.

Through existing North American and Canadian community-building initiatives, XenTegra India will leverage crucial core partnerships, including, but not limited to, Citrix, Microsoft, IGEL, ServiceNow, Fortinet, and emerging technology like Nerdio, LogicMonitor, Nutanix, PrinterLogic, and Rimo3 to engage in Asia's thriving business and technology opportunities.

"IGEL is delighted to welcome XenTegra to India. We look forward to partnering closely with them as they build out their business in this fast-expanding region of the world," says Leigh Howard, IGEL Sales VP. "XenTegra is already a strategic partner in North America, and we are very excited to replicate this strong relationship and our joint business successes in India."

Leading XenTegra India operations are Vijay Kallawatia, Country Head-Sales, and Les Roach, Global Sales VP. As part of the transition, Global CTO Moin Khan will assume the role of Country Manager, reporting to XenTegra's CEO and Founder, Andy Whiteside.

"As XenTegra India continues to grow, we are excited to expand our connections with more local providers," says Andy Whiteside. "By opening a corporate division in India, we can work more closely with our partners to help develop business and bring value-added enablement and services to clients within Asia's markets."

Almost a year in the making, the new XenTegra India corporate division will spend the remainder of 2022 focused on replicating the success seen in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world.

XenTegra India is ready for business with a corporate division in Mumbai, India.

About XenTegra

XenTegra enables employees and their customers to work anytime, from anywhere, on any device, using their desktops and applications productively, securely, and safely.

An expert provider of integrated digital workspace consulting, managed services, hosting, and education, XenTegra is a proud Platinum Citrix Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, and IGEL Platinum Partner.

For more information, visit www.xentegra.com or contact XenTegra's Worldwide Headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Press Contacts

Clair Knox

Marketing Director, XenTegra

P: 980-218-0248

[email protected]

SOURCE XenTegra