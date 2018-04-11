A Great British Weekend Atlanta 2018 Highlights British Business, Sport and Culture, While Saying Farewell to the Consul General

ATLANTA, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Great British Weekend brings together world leaders in business and technology, culture, film, music and more to celebrate how the U.K. and the U.S. work together to create business opportunities, produce amazing works of entertainment and provide incredible sporting occasions.

With a range of new events, we are also delighted to announce a number of new and rewarding partnerships, including Reynolds Lake Oconee, boasting the recently opened magnificent Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, and Stanton Law, where Manori de Silva is uniquely qualified to practice in both the U.K. and Georgia. They join the UK Department of International Trade, Bentley Motors, Carnival Corporation, The Welsh Government, The British Consulate General and the British American Business Council Georgia (BABC GA), and together their support ensures A Great British Weekend delivers a truly inspiring program.

A Great British Weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, with the GREAT British Garden Party, where we join the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) and the BABC Georgia in saying farewell to Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, HM Consul General to the Southeast USA.

On Friday, April 13, from 12 p.m. at the British Consul General's Residence, the DIT, in conjunction with UK Science & Innovation Network and the Welsh Government, will moderate an important conversation on biotech, bringing together British and U.S. experts exploring the life science and healthcare sector.

We showcase Welsh and British creativity in film on Friday, April 13, from 6:30 p.m. at Cinevision. A film screening of the award-winning hand-drawn animated feature film "Ethel & Ernest" is hosted by The Welsh Government. Based on the book by the acclaimed British author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, the film tells the true story of Raymond's parents – Ethel and Ernest – two ordinary Londoners living through a period of extraordinary events and immense social change during the 20th century.

The first of our two events celebrating British sport takes place on Saturday, April 14, at 1 p.m., when the BABC Georgia takes on the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in a special cricket match. Attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day at the beautiful Brandon Hall school. Afterwards, there is a special reception dedicated to British Consul General Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and Indian Consul General Nagesh Singh, who are both ending their terms in Atlanta this year.

Touring from London, The Choir Boys of St. Paul's Cathedral will be performing at The Cathedral of St. Philip on Saturday, April 14, from 7:30 p.m. This is one of the most renowned choirs of men and boys in the world, known internationally from its many recordings and its participation in services on national occasions, most recently HM The Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Their Atlanta concert will feature a wide and delightful variety of music for boys' voices, including music by Fauré, Britten, Poulenc, Mendelssohn, Parry, Rutter and more.

On Sunday, April 15, our VIP guests have the opportunity to experience the Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, named for the beautiful stream that flows into Lake Oconee and shapes the property's topography. The Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds is under the design direction of international shooting champion Justin Jones. This luxurious sporting facility features a 20-station sporting clays course, a five-stand shooting range, a sporting clays instructional games area, and air rifle and archery range, and is the perfect way to bring A Great British Weekend to a close.

The mission of A Great British Weekend is also to raise money for non-profits, and in Atlanta, we support Soccer in the Streets who empower Atlanta's youth through soccer training, character development and employability programs. Thanks to our many sponsors and partners, including Global Atlanta, through their comprehensive British Atlanta newsletter, and Capital Analytics, publishers of Focus: Atlanta, we are able to amplify our message and better promote the business connections between the U.K. and Atlanta. And also to support Soccer in the Street's upcoming Nations Cup, where interested soccer players are invited to "play soccer and do good" by joining a team.

For further information visit www.agreatbritishweekend.

Media Contacts

Taima Hervas, Program Director, 786.314.8527, taimamiami@gmail.com

Alex Rodrigues, Marketing Director, 305.608.1581, alex@cayomarketing.com

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/241696930

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-great-british-weekend-atlanta-2018-highlights-british-business-sport-and-culture-while-saying-farewell-to-the-consul-general-300627895.html

SOURCE A Great British Weekend

Related Links

https://www.agreatbritishweekend.com

