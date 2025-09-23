A Great Day in the Stoke Presented by Lexus Announces Robust 2025 Sponsor Line-Up

Fourth Annual Surf Competition and Beach Festival Welcomes Nickelodeon and Alaska Airlines, Alongside National Powerhouse Brands including Lexus, lululemon to Celebrate the Largest Gathering of Black Surfers in History on September 27 in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Great Day in the Stoke (AGDITS) Presented by Lexus has officially announced its 2025 sponsor line-up for the fourth annual celebration of surf, culture and community. Taking place on September 27 in Surf City USA, the trailblazing festival is the largest gathering of Black surfers in history, amplifying Black surf talent from around the world and champions a more inclusive future in the water.

A Great Day in the Stoke is the Largest gathering of Black Surfers in History. Credit: Earl Gibson A Great Day in the Stoke is the Largest gathering of Black Surfers in History. Credit: Earl Gibson

Open to all and free to attend, AGDITS showcases athletic excellence and elevating elite Black surfers, who have historically remained vastly underrepresented at the highest levels of the sport. The festival also promotes water safety to combat disproportionately high drowning rates rooted in generational barriers to water access, while highlighting wellness, education and cultural connection through immersive and engaging brand experiences that elevate the fan experience.

"We couldn't do it without our partners," said Nathan Fluellen, founder of A Great Day in the Stoke. "Their support enhances the experience for fans and athletes alike, while helping us expand access to surfing, elevate world-class surfers and provide a pipeline for emerging talent to reach the WSL, the Olympics and beyond."

New partners joining in 2025 include:

Lexus – The automaker is deepening its commitment to the surfing community as the title sponsor of A Great Day in the Stoke. United by a vision to strengthen community, celebrate surf culture, and foster inclusivity in the water, Lexus and A Great Day in the Stoke are creating a space where every surfer feels seen, valued, and welcomed. At this year's event, fans will get an opportunity to preview the Lexus Surf LX – a one-of-a-kind SUV designed for the ultimate coastal lifestyle.

will host the new Nickelodeon Kids Zone in celebration of "World Wide Day of Play." Alaska Airlines will help bring top surfing talent from around the world to Huntington Beach , making A Great Day in the Stoke a truly global celebration.

will help bring top surfing talent from around the world to , making A Great Day in the Stoke a truly global celebration. Organic Gorilla bars are designed to keep you going all day and help you run farther, paddle harder and think sharper. Every ingredient is chosen with intention, aligning with the commitment to self-mastery and mindful consumption.

Returning Partners include:

lululemon returns with the "Stoked at Sunrise 5K ," kicking off at Pacific City and ending at Huntington Beach Pier. Plus, enjoy multiple yoga sessions led by lululemon Ambassador, Eric Mosley from NY, and a chill spectator lounge with hydration and yard games—your perfect spot to relax, connect and soak up the festival vibes. New this year, lululemon is also sponsoring an athletic recovery zone for participants to enjoy.

returns with the "Stoked at Sunrise ," kicking off at Pacific City and ending at Huntington Beach Pier. Plus, enjoy multiple yoga sessions led by lululemon Ambassador, from NY, and a chill spectator lounge with hydration and yard games—your perfect spot to relax, connect and soak up the festival vibes. New this year, lululemon is also sponsoring an athletic recovery zone for participants to enjoy. Complex – As strategic media partner for 2025, Complex continues to amplify the voices and stories of AGDITS fans and athletes across its platforms, while also playing a key role in securing Lexus as this year's title sponsor.

– As strategic media partner for 2025, Complex continues to amplify the voices and stories of AGDITS fans and athletes across its platforms, while also playing a key role in securing Lexus as this year's title sponsor. Bones Love Milk Mini Surfboard Studio - Kids can become little surfboard shapers and decorate their very own mini surfboards! This hands-on activity lets young festival-goers get creative, walk away with a one-of-a-kind keepsake, and help build strong bones and muscles with some cold refreshing milk.

- Kids can become little surfboard shapers and decorate their very own mini surfboards! This hands-on activity lets young festival-goers get creative, walk away with a one-of-a-kind keepsake, and help build strong bones and muscles with some cold refreshing milk. YETI Hydration Center - Stay cool and powered up! Grab ice-cold water and refills to keep you riding the waves and enjoying the festival.

Stay cool and powered up! Grab ice-cold water and refills to keep you riding the waves and enjoying the festival. Additional sponsors include Visit Huntington Beach , Kavata Swimwear and Kavata Kids

Additional vibrant activation offerings include:

Free surf lessons by McKinnon Surf & SUP Lessons for kids, teens & adults

for kids, teens & adults The new A Great Day Beer Garden will serve as the ultimate chill spot for festival-goers, offering drinks, snacks and unbeatable vibes.

will serve as the ultimate chill spot for festival-goers, offering drinks, snacks and unbeatable vibes. The fan-favorite Double Dutch Contest, powered by Melanated Jump Squad, brings high-energy fun and community vibes to the festival!

San Diego's own surf bros, We the Commas, are bringing sunny vibes, killer grooves and good energy to the AGDITS stage.

For the latest updates, visit www.agreatdayinthestoke.com or follow @agreatdayinthestoke on Instagram.

