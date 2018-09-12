A Great Holiday Gift Guide Addition: The Innovative and Attractive PupRug™ Pet Bed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are planning your Holiday Gift Guide, the PupRug™ Memory Foam Orthopedic Bed from Treat A Dog (www.treatadog.com) is the ideal gift idea for anyone who has family and friends who are pet parents. A gift that will be appreciated and enjoyed by pet owners as much as their pets, the PupRug™ is an innovative premium memory foam dog bed that doubles as an attractive rug to complement any home decor. Already a best-seller, the PupRug™ has shipped over 20,000 units since being introduced this summer.

"Unlike most gifts you might get for your pet owning loved ones, our PupRug™ is also a gift for the pet owner, with its unique design to make it a welcome home décor accessory in any room," stated David Gimes, founder and CEO of Treat A Dog. "The PupRug™ is a high-quality memory foam pet bed that looks natural and welcoming in any home environment, making it a great Holiday gift to get for your family and friends with pets," Gimes continued.

Covered in ultra-soft faux fur, the PupRug™ comes in two unique styles and three sizes and is filled with premium, long-lasting memory foam that minimizes joint pain and improves a pet's health and mobility. It is a lasting gift that lets pups sleep in the lap of luxury thanks to the pressure-relieving memory foam base and the plush, removable and washable faux fur cover. Each bed is also equipped with a non-skid bottom that prevents moving and shifting.

The PupRug™ Faux Fur Memory Foam Orthopedic Bed is available in 3 sizes (Large, X-Large, Giant) starting at a special Holiday price of $119 for the Large size (a 60% discount off the retail price of $299). For additional photos, videos and product information please visit www.treatadog.com/pages/press. You can also contact Treat A Dog directly to receive a customized discount code exclusive to your audience.

About Treat A Dog

Founded in 2014, Treat A Dog (www.treatadog.com) has strived to develop premium pet products that address needs for both the owner and the dog. Since its inception Treat A Dog has shipped over 2,000,000 pet products across the United States and Canada. Some of Treat A Dog's popular products include their travel collection of car seat covers and the memory foam dog bed collection. The company's headquarters are in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

