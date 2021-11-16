A Great Option for a Holiday Shopping Season With a Microchip Shortage: Low-Tech Toys That Can Boost Children's Language and Learning

"For holiday gift giving, ASHA has customarily encouraged families to embrace low-tech toys because they can contribute to children's development in many ways," said ASHA President A. Lynn Williams, PhD, CCC-SLP. "They include boosting their vocabularies, conversation and turn taking skills, socialization, ability to solve problems, imagination, creativity, attention spans, and more."

Williams continued: "Given the supply chain and manufacturing challenges impacting shopping this year, it may be a time to reimagine gift giving. In addition to their developmental benefits, traditional, hands-on toys are often less expensive and a better all-around value, particularly now with increasing costs straining families' holiday spending budgets."

Below are some suggestions from ASHA for holiday gifts by age range.

Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language and Learning (Ages 0–5)

Books (touch-and-feel, lift-the-flap, and simple picture books for youngest kids)

Shape sorters, ring stackers, and nesting cups

Blocks and balls

Chunky wooden and knob puzzles

Animal and family sets

Toy farms and barns

Toy vehicles, garages, ramps/tunnels, and train sets

Wind-up, pop-up, and pounding toys

Pretend tools and workbenches

Toy musical instruments

Bubbles

Activity cubes

Pretend money and cash registers

Simple craft kits and art supplies such as crayons and Play-Doh

Figurines, dinosaurs, dolls, and puppets

Costumes and dress-up supplies

Pretend doctor/veterinarian sets

Toy food, grocery carts, and kitchen sets

Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)

Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language, Literacy, and Learning (Ages 5–8)

Books, graphic novels, and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Highlights, National Geographic Kids)

Board and card games

Arts-and-crafts supplies and kits (drawing, beads/jewelry)

Science kits and books of science experiments

Slime, Play-Doh, and play sand/foam

Modeling clay and silly putty

Dolls and action figures

Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)

Trading cards

Cooking supplies (child-friendly cookbooks, kid-safe knives/utensils)

Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)

Costumes and dress-up supplies

Magic sets

Jump ropes and hula hoops

Sports and outdoor games for group play

Bikes, scooters, and roller skates/blades

Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language, Literacy, and Learning (Ages 8 and up)

Chapter books and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Sports Illustrated Kids, Cricket)

Journals/diaries and scrapbooks, fun writing pens/stickers

Board and card games (silly, trivia, conversation-based)

Trading cards

Arts-and-crafts project sets

Science kits, instruments (telescope, microscope)

Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)

Advanced building sets (e.g., Legos, snap circuits)

3D/jigsaw puzzles

Crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and chess sets

Camping supplies

Sports equipment

Fitness, outdoor/yard, and obstacle course games

Age-appropriate tools or gardening supplies

Décor for personalizing bedroom

"It's also worth noting that, especially for young children, many household items can be used as toys, art supplies, or building materials—allowing kids to create, imagine, and explore," Williams added. "Parents don't need to spend a lot of money to foster their children's curiosity and development."

For more information and tips on balanced technology use, visit ASHA's Healthy Communication & Popular Technology Initiative at www.communicationandtech.org.

