A GREAT RETAIL SALES DATA REVOLUTION: Counect International Technology debuted at ICSC RECon 2019

Counect International, a pioneer in commercial real estate data solutions, debuted at the INNOVATION EXCHANGE at ICSC RECon 2019, driving smart development of global commercial real estate through tenants' sales data collection, data analytics, BI intelligence dashboard and multiple data applications.

First, timely sales data collection. The pure hardware product CUBE captures every sales data detail of the tenant in real time, helps the shopping center to grasp the sales data of SKU level, and confirms the rental income.

Second, sales data analytics service. From data collection, to data reception, data decoding, and data parsing, Counect showed visitors the entire process of data processing. This process can help the mall to grasp the daily specific sales amount and the number of transactions.

Third, BI smart dashboard. This platform can help the mall to understand the changes and trends of the overall and tenants' sales data in real time. At the same time, the analyzed data is not limited to sales amount, but also provides cross-analysis and index comparison in store business area efficiency, human efficiency, average sales per ticket and peer-to-peer or same-floor operating environment, reducing the operating costs of shopping centers.

Fourth, more data applications. Counect can provide consumers with real-time hot items, new products, and special offers based on real-time sales data. At the same time, it can access many applications such as passenger flow, loyalty program, etc.,helping the shopping center to increase sales and achieve a win-win situation between shopping centers and brand tenants.

It is reported that Counect International has entered 300+ cities and is serving 1000+ customers. The monthly transaction volume and bills amount exceeds 20 million. In the future, Counect International will continue to focus on the technological innovation of the retail integrated format business, and help commercial real estate achieve refined operations.

SOURCE Counect International Technology