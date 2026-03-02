A Gripping Psychological Thriller Premieres Exclusively on ALLBLK

"Can a healer save himself when his own demons come calling?"

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, ALLBLK unveils The Therapist, a powerful and emotionally charged psychological thriller that dares to explore trauma, identity, and the razor-thin line between healer and patient. Written and directed by Ahmad Muhammad and Gabriel Reis, the film premieres March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET, exclusively on ALLBLK.

Short Film, "The Therapist'

When respected therapist Jordan Graham takes on a new patient teetering on the edge of suicide, the walls he has spent years building around his own past begin to crack. As professional boundaries dissolve and their roles begin to shift, Jordan is forced to reckon with the demons he has long tried to outrun — and confronts the terrifying truth that he may need saving just as much as the person sitting across from him.

With layered performances and a suspense-driven narrative, The Therapist pulls audiences into a chilling world where trust erodes, boundaries collapse, and survival becomes a shared struggle — one that doesn't end when the session does.

"This film is more than a psychological drama — it's a conversation about trauma, accountability, and the importance of mental health. Stories like this challenge us to look inward, to heal, and to grow." — Vanessa Simmons, Lead Actress

"Being part of The Therapist reminded me that healing isn't weakness — it's courage. Therapy gives us the tools to face ourselves and the permission to grow." — Trell Woodberry, Lead Actor

"Never bury your trauma so deeply that you forget how to dig it back up. Healing is waiting on the other side of your struggle." — Gabriel Reis, Co-Writer & Co-Director

"The Therapist unfolds in layers — but at its heart, it explores something deeply human: the silent battles we fight and the power that comes from facing them." — Ahmad Muhammad, Co-Writer & Co-Director

The Therapist streams exclusively on ALLBLK beginning March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET. For more information, visit ALLBLK.tv.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

212-380-3385

[email protected]

SOURCE Ahmad Muhammad