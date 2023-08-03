A Groundbreaking Revolution in the Publishing Industry: Pooks.ai, an AI-Powered Personalized Book Service

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bo Bennett, a celebrated veteran in the publishing industry and the founder of eBookIt.com and BookMarketing.pro, unveils a transformative platform in the realm of literature, Pooks.ai. As a revolutionary endeavor that offers personalized eBooks and audiobooks, Pooks.ai is poised to redefine how readers engage with books. This innovative service, imbued with the power of artificial intelligence, crafts books that are meticulously tailored to each reader's unique preferences and needs.

"Pooks.ai is a significant leap forward in the way we absorb literature," says Dr. Bennett, who has dedicated over a decade to keeping abreast of changes in the book publishing industry. "With the advent of AI technology, every reader can now delve into a book that is custom-made for them. I believe this marks the most groundbreaking development in publishing since books first made their digital debut in the late 90s."

The key to Pooks.ai's uniqueness lies in its personalization. The platform provides two levels of tailoring: content-based and preference-based. Content-based personalization allows readers to customize a book's specific topic. For instance, a reader can create a book all about traveling to Venice, Cinque Terre, and the Amalfi coast. Preference-based personalization takes into account a reader's lifestyle, dietary restrictions, and learning preferences. The reader could be a senior citizen with mobility issues or someone with specific dietary requirements; Pooks.ai will take all of this information into account to create the ideal book for the reader.

But Pooks.ai goes even further, incorporating learning styles, topics of interest to use for analogies and examples, and even the reader's favorite decade so that the book uses examples from a time period that resonates with the reader. It's about making reading a truly personal and engaging experience.

"Pooks.ai uses a harmonious combination of a myriad of APIs that interact with different types of AI to create text and audio. This is all accomplished behind a simple and user-friendly interface that any reader can navigate with ease," explains Dr. Bennett.

On its launch, Pooks.ai offers a comprehensive range of categories for personalized books, ranging from fitness, travel, pet care, and training, to self-help, marketing, and weight loss. But that's just the beginning. The platform has dozens more categories in the pipeline, with the aim of launching a new category each day.

In addition, Pooks.ai is pioneering a "white label" option. This innovative approach allows organizations to work with Pooks.ai to personalize a book for their industry, which can then be used for promotional purposes. For instance, Pooks.ai is creating a white-label book for its sister company, BookMarketing.pro. This will enable authors to create a personalized book promotion that helps them formulate an in-depth marketing and promotional plan for their specific book, taking into account the genre, the author's budget, technical ability, and more.

The personalized books are available in multiple formats: eBook (PDF, EPUB, and .mobi formats) and audiobook (m4b audiobook files and zip files of all the .mp3 files). Each book takes about an hour to create and sells for about the same price as a typical generic book. The length of each book varies depending on the topic and the amount of detail the reader provides, but the average book is about 100 pages long, and the audiobook is about 2 hours in length.

"Pooks.ai offers the same level of personalization that consumers have come to expect in other areas of their lives," says Dr. Bennett. "This goes beyond just choosing a book - it's about shaping the book's content to suit the reader's unique preferences and needs."

The future of reading has arrived, and it's personalized. Experience the revolution for yourself at Pooks.ai (https://www.pooks.ai).

