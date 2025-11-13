A Groundbreaking Solution for Schools, Universities, Corporations, Medical Campuses, and Similar Institutional Facilities

Federal Industries is now offering the innovative Vision Series – Flex 3-in-1 Multifunctional Merchandiser in a counter slide-in model

BELLEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of its commitment to both product development and customer needs, Federal Industries is proud to announce the availability of a counter slide-in option for the recently released Vision Series - Flex™ 3-in-1 Multifunctional Merchandiser™, a space-efficient merchandiser that can switch between ambient, heated, and refrigerated modes.

Vision Series Flex Slide-In Merchandiser

Flex™ Slide-In offers all the fantastic benefits of the stand-alone Flex™ unit but is designed to slide into counters on permanent casters for easy install and a smooth customer experience, choosing merchandise from counter to merchandiser, offering easy access to grab-and-go food and drinks. Flex™ Slide-In is a groundbreaking solution for schools, universities, corporations, medical campuses, and similar facilities that want to offer grab-and-go food alongside traditional options, making nutritious food quick to grab and accessible, while boosting sales and revenue without additional labor.

The unit is built with the same quality and durability that customers of Federal Industries have come to trust for over 105 years. It includes many enhanced features, as well as optional upgrades and preference choices to meet the needs of customers with unique requirements.

"The Flex Slide-In is a stellar reflection of Federal Industries' commitment to offering our customers solutions specific to their needs."

– Tim Reuter, Director of Sales and Marketing

About Federal Industries™

Federal Industries™ is a leading manufacturer of high-quality display merchandisers with a wide selection of refrigerated, non-refrigerated, and hybrid cases for education, food service, convenience, and institutional use since 1919.

