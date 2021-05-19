A Groundbreaking Wildlife Conservation Feat: The First - Ever Wild Elephant Translocation Within Mozambique, Africa

A multi-family group of 25 elephants, who suddenly found themselves in direct human conflict with a nomadic African community, were emergency translocated from the edge of Maputo Special Reserve in South Eastern Mozambique to Zinave National Park located in the Northern part of the country.

This move was with, and in support of, Mozambique's National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC) and Peace Parks Foundation. "ANAC is doing an exceptional job restoring life to many of their national parks, and a translocation like this sets an important precedent for future conservation efforts," said Ivan Carter, ICWCA Founder.

Large populations of elephants in Africa live in unprotected areas. With the growing human population, these elephants often find themselves in unexpected conflict with humans. The objective of this translocation was to eliminate the elephant-human conflict, and to strengthen the elephant population in a park that has benefited from intense development and rewilding efforts over the last five years.

This translocation has served the elephants, the surrounding African communities and the park, by reducing the elephant-human conflict and expanding the elephant population in Zinave.

"We are thankful for the incredible professionalism exhibited by Conservation Solutions and their capture team in the elephant move," continued Carter. "We are also grateful to the Mozambique Wildlife Alliance for the veterinary capacity they provided to the entire operation. This move was the result of an extraordinary alliance of like-minded groups working together for conservation and towards the goal of establishing 'more wildlife in healthier ecosystems.'"

