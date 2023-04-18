A group of friends travel to key historical periods in new book series

A teacher turned author aims to make learning fun for early readers with her historical fiction books.

FREEPORT, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A typical day of hide-and-seek turns into a discovery of a lifetime when five friends are transported back in time after finding a secret clubhouse at the top of a sycamore tree. Dubbing themselves the Tree House Club, Ashley, Emma, Keith, Aaron, and Harry learn that events of the past didn't necessarily unfold the way they learned in school. In this magical book series, Find Me in Time, author L.T. Caton brings the young adventurers to their first stop: the time of Christopher Columbus.

Caton said, "As a student, I was not interested in history because I didn't learn about people of color or women. The historical perspectives often were from the dominant culture. My book series aims to allow students to learn different historical perspectives, often not explored in school, while having fun."

In her story, the treehouse has magical abilities that take Ashley and her friends to Guanahani in 1492 to witness Christopher Columbus arrive at his first stop on his voyage to the New World. The friends meet the kind Taino Lukku-Cairo tribespeople who welcome their new visitors with food and gifts.

It isn't long before the Taino chief, Tiburon, and the Tree House Club friends see three sailing ships approaching. With history on their side, the kids realize it is the famed explorer, Christopher Columbus, who quickly makes his claim for the Taino's native land for the Queen of Spain. The kids soon learn that their history books did not teach them lesser-known facts about Columbus, his greedy intentions in Guanahani—or San Salvador, as he named it—and his poor treatment of the humble Taino people. But the children's friendships with the Taino endanger their lives. Will the treehouse save them in time?

L.T. Caton masterfully recreates a fascinating point in our world's history with Find Me In Time: Meeting Columbus. Additional books in this entertaining series have the young adventurers exploring the time of the first lunar landing in 1961 and other historical highlights.

