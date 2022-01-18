A Group of Tweens Unearth the Most Significant Discovery in World History, Aimed to Save the Human Species...From Itself

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve-year-old Ariel Hyden and his friends accompany their parents, some of the world's top scientists, on a trip to the Yucatán where Dr. Hyden is conducting research for the Mexican government. On the kids' exploration of nearby old Mayan grounds, they discover an impossibly advanced structure hidden for millions of years in the bowels of the earth that is responsible for the past—and future—of the world as we know it. Author U.W. Leo masterfully weaves a thought-provoking and realistic story steeped in credible science and speculating on the human species' self-inflicted extinction with ARKO: The Dark Union , the first volume in an upper middle-grade science fiction series from Ultra Particle Publishing.

ARKO: The Dark Union

A perilous mission has the children and the scientists racing to find the answers. With federal officers, armed soldiers, and nefarious individuals in pursuit, the tweens must be successful—the fate of the world is counting on them.

Worlds collide for upper middle-grade readers who will love the fast-paced thrills, the fascinating scientific facts and human history, the awareness of man-made ecological devastation, the chemistry between the characters, and the interplay of science fiction and reality in ARKO: The Dark Union . Author U.W. Leo expertly writes an imaginative and speculative story that proclaims the idea of a collective consciousness, a unity among all people that is essential for the redemption of the world and humanity from its current destructive processes.

If you would like more information about U.W. Leo and ARKO: The Dark Union , book one of the series, please contact [email protected] or visit www.uwleo.com . ARKO: The Dark Union is available now on Amazon & Kindle.

As a part of the launch of ARKO: The Dark Union , Ultra Particle Publishing will be giving 10 schools 30 free book copies. Schools and teachers are welcome to reach out to [email protected] for more information.

Contact: Anthony Marquez | Jon Weinberg

Phone: 626-675-4081

Email: [email protected]

Website: uwleo.com

SOURCE Ultra Particle Publishing