A Guide: How To Buy Contacts Online In 2022

Tips and tricks to buy online and save big on brand-name contact lenses.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be overwhelming to purchase contact lenses, especially for the first time. At Lens.com, they've gathered practical information to help guide you through buying contact lenses online.

When buying contact lenses, the best way to ensure you're saving money is to comparison shop. Overpaying for contact lenses can really add up over time. Take your contact lens prescription from your eye doctor or eye care professional and shop online to start saving money.

How To Buy Contacts Online?

Before you can place an order for contact lenses, there are a few steps you'll need to take.

1. Obtain a contact lens prescription. A current contact lens prescription issued by a licensed eye care professional is required for any contact lens purchase. U.S. law requires retailers worldwide to verify prescriptions when shipping to a U.S. address.



Prescriptions for eyeglass and contact lenses differ in many respects and are not interchangeable. When you schedule your visit, ask for a "contact lens evaluation" as part of your eye exam. Most providers charge an extra fee for a contact lens evaluation and fitting to help cover the cost of supplies provided to you and the additional time to evaluate the fit of your lenses.



Prescriptions expire in a year or two, depending on the state where you live. If you already have a contact lens prescription you love, you may be eligible to renew your prescription for as little as $10 with an online eye exam.



If you've lost your prescription or your provider was reluctant to provide a copy, Lens.com can obtain your prescription when you place your order. Provide your eye doctor's name and contact information to their customer service staff at 1-800-LENS.COM (536-7266), and they will help secure your contact lens prescription.

2. Find a reputable retailer. Stick to looking for the brand name listed on your prescription in your search. This will help you find your product more easily. When comparing prices among retailers, look at the quantity to ensure you're looking at comparable products.



With more than 45 million people in the U.S. wearing contact lenses, chances are you know someone who is a regular contact lens wearer. Ask your friends and family which retailers they trust when ordering their contact lenses. Sometimes there might even be a referral bonus or discount they can pass along to you.



In 2022, CNET named Lens.com the best place to buy your favorite name-brand contacts online. Lens.com earned this distinction for its unmatched low prices, excellent customer service based 100 percent in the U.S., online eye exams, massive stock of hard-to-find lenses, and that they accept returns of unopened boxes.

3. Completing your order. Once you've found a retailer to complete your purchase, carefully create your order. Selected the lens name, manufacturer name, or lens type to locate your product. When you find the lens you want to purchase, pick the correct prescription and add it to your shopping cart by clicking "Add to Cart". The shopping cart will hold everything for you until you are ready to check out.



Double-check your entries to ensure accuracy and avoid delays in shipping. Some retailers will require that you provide a copy of your prescription. Others, like Lens.com, can obtain your prescription for you. Be sure to include a good email address and phone number where you can be reached if your retailer needs to get a hold of you about your order.



Consider purchasing your contact lens solution and other eye care products online to compound your savings.



If you have a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HAS), use that to pay for your purchase of contact lenses and care solution for additional savings.

4. What to do when your contact lens order arrives. Always inspect your order to ensure you've received the correct product and quantity. Verify your packing slip matches your order receipt. Contact lenses have a long shelf life, but they do expire, so check the expiration date as well.



Mark your calendar for when you'll need to order contact lenses again. Be sure it's before your prescription expires, and give yourself enough time for shipping.



Once you've purchased contact lenses, bookmark your retailer's website to make it easy to return and reorder.

What To Consider When Comparing Retailers Online

The contact lens industry is highly regulated because contact lenses are classified as medical devices by the Federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Even for cosmetic colored contact lenses, a prescription from a licensed eye care professional is required because of the significant potential for harm. An ill-fitting contact lens can cause corneal abrasions and ulcers, eye infections, and even vision loss.

While your eye doctor may have your brand of contacts in stock, you'll find significant savings and convenience by shopping online.

Online retailers have many advantages over brick-and-mortar stores, leading to savings passed along to you as a consumer. Online stores don't have to pay for expensive retail space, staffing a store that may or may not be busy, plus limited business hours.

Not all online retailers are reputable, and some sell counterfeit contact lenses. The health of your eyes is too important to trust a manufacturer that cannot meet the strict requirements set by the FDA. Avoid any issues with the quality of your lenses, and stick to name-brand contact lenses sold through a reputable retailer.

But what makes a retailer reputable? Consider how long the company has been in business. Where are their headquarters and operational locations? Review their business policies for returns, shipping, and customer service availability.

For example, let's look at Lens.com. It was founded in 1995 and is the longest-running online contact lens retailer in the U.S. Its headquarters are in Nevada, and its distribution center and contact center are in Missouri. They sell major brands and types worn by over 99% of all contact lens wearers, making Lens.com an ideal retailer for just about anyone. To top it off, they have one of the most generous return policies in the business.

Steps to Take Before Buying Contacts Online

You've been considering contacts for yourself or someone else. Maybe it's a teen who wants to ditch eyeglasses and get contact lenses. Whatever the reason, it's good to prepare yourself with what to expect and pitfalls to avoid.

1. Decide if contact lenses are right for you. Contact lenses are a health care device that almost everyone can safely use. But it's important to note that there are considerable risks if proper hygiene practices are not followed or if the lenses fit incorrectly. Before switching to contact lenses, it's essential to evaluate if the patient is up to maintaining an eye care routine.



Each contact lens has a recommended cleaning and replacement schedule. Some require daily cleaning and storage, others can be tossed at the end of the day with a fresh set of lenses used the next, and others can be worn continuously for several days before cleaning or replacement.



It is imperative to have freshly washed hands when inserting or removing your contact lenses. Consider your daily routine and ability to maintain a proper hygiene schedule and discuss further with your eye doctor.



Patients with certain eye conditions may not be good candidates for contacts, such as severe dry eyes or those susceptible to eye infections. Your eye professional can help you decide if contact lenses are right for you.

2. Prepare for your eye exam and contact lens fitting. Your eye doctor will examine the health of your eyes and dilate your pupils. When discussing contact lenses, share what type of hygiene schedule you feel fits your lifestyle best. For example, if your schedule is hectic and you frequently fall asleep on the couch, that's essential information to help your eye doctor prescribe contacts that match your lifestyle.



Contact lens fittings, especially for first-timers, can be a peculiar experience. Relax! Your eye care professional will walk you through the steps. You may want to go without eye makeup to make it easier and not worry about tears messing up your look.

3. Which contact lenses are the best for new contact lens wearers? Getting used to the feel of contact lenses on your eyes takes some time to adjust. This process can be helped by selecting a comfortable contact lens.



According to Lens.com, there are three contact lenses that stand out and are popular among users based on their unique qualities.



Picked for its remarkable balance of comfort and breathability, Cooper Visions's Biofinity is a monthly disposable lens. These lenses are specially designed to deliver remarkable visual performance, whether you're nearsighted or farsighted. They are also FDA-approved for extended wear, meaning they can be worn continuously for up to six nights and seven days before they need to be removed and cleaned. If you demand exceptional quality, try Biofinity contact lenses.



Another great lens for new contact lens wearers is made by a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, one of the most trusted brands in health products. The Acuvue Oasys is often picked for new wearers because of its ability to keep your eyes moist and comfortable. These bi-weekly contacts are ideal for contact lens wearers who experience eye dryness or live in a dry climate. These contacts feature Acuvue's innovative HYDRACLEAR PLUS. Inspired by the way the eye's tear film works, this wetting agent keeps the contacts wet and smooth for all-day comfort. They are also FDA-approved for extended wear of up to six nights and seven days of wear before needing to be removed and cleaned.



New contact lens wearers are often concerned with comfort and convenience. Alcon's Dailies Total1 is an excellent choice because wearing them feels like you're not wearing contacts. This contact lens is designed to be disposed before going to sleep and replaced the next day with a fresh set. Since you're tossing out your contacts every day, there's no daily cleaning ritual, and you get fresh lenses each day. Dailies Total1 (90 pack) are the only contact lenses to feature both Water Gradient and SmarTears® Technology for comfort that lasts.

4. Receiving your contact lens prescription. Following your contact lens fitting, your eye doctor is required to provide your contact lens prescription. Congress granted your right to your prescription through the Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act. In conjunction with the Contact Lens Rule, this act gives patients the legal right to shop around for contact lenses. Your eye doctor cannot require you to buy contact lenses from them, pay an additional fee beyond the exam and contact lens evaluation fee, or sign a waiver or release of liability or responsibility for your examination.



Some consumers have reported issues receiving their contact lens prescription. You may need to ask for your prescription at the end of your contact lens fitting.



Also, ask your eye doctor to clarify any information you do not understand when receiving your prescription. Make sure your prescription is complete with the following information:

• Your name and your eye doctor's name

• Your exam date and the expiration date of your prescription

• Contact lens brand name and manufacturer

• Contact lens material, power (with +/- signs), diameter, and base curve/designation of the lens



Another critical piece of information to understand about your new contact lens prescription is the replacement schedule and how many come in a box. You'll need this information when comparing pricing and placing your order.

5. How do I read my contact prescription? Although the data that makes up your contact lens prescription may seem intimidating, a contact lens prescription is intended to keep your eyes safe and comfortable and ensure you'll receive optimum vision correction.



Here are the abbreviations used in a typical contact lens prescription. These abbreviations can also be found on the end or side of your contact lens box:

Abbreviation Meaning Definition OD Oculus Dexter Latin for "Right Eye" OS Oculus Sinister Latin for "Left Eye" OU Oculus Uterque Latin for "Both Eyes" SPH Sphere The overall power of the lens. BC Base Curve Back curve of a contact lens is measured in millimeters. DIA Diameter Diameter of your lens from edge to edge. CYL Cylinder A "+" refers to farsightedness, and "-"refers to nearsightedness. AX Axis A measurement to correct astigmatism. ADD Add Power Typically found in prescriptions for reading or close-up vision.

Your contact lens prescription will include information about the brand and, in the case of colored or cosmetic lenses, a reference to the color or design. The information may seem complicated, but it's very straightforward once you understand the abbreviations.

Millions of Americas each year purchase their contact lenses online. Join in the savings and convenience of online shopping.

