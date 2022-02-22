A Guide to Hard Money Loans and Building Wealth Through Creative Lending

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintessential Entrepreneur and CEO of Vibe Construction and Becker Homes, Roger Becker writes about all his experiences in the house flipping industry, how he started house flipping, and what he learned along the way.

The timely writing of "The Funding Solution"---is full of information meant to help the reader gain confidence to start investing in real estate, learn about alternative options for lending to invest in their first deal, and understanding key methods for becoming successful in house flipping and investing–to puts the steps together for anyone who wants to dive deeper into the real estate world.

"From house flipper to successful builder/developer with a diverse and growing portfolio of projects, Roger has managed to do in five years what many spend their careers trying to achieve. More importantly, he has built a portfolio that will help him weather any market the real estate roller coaster brings us next."

-Chris McDonald Founder/Owner, Developing Service Inc.

"The Funding Solution" was released the 7th of December, 2021, at Barnes & Nobles, Amazon, and Target. Within the book at the end of each chapter includes a QR code that directs the reader to a video on Roger's website https://fundingsolutionbook.com showcasing a completed project, flip or experiences related to that chapter.

As CEO of Vibe Construction, Rogers construction firm builds 6-8 custom homes per year, while also renovating and remodeling hotel properties nationwide. Roger has projects underway on the West and East coasts, Vibe Construction continues to grow into a firm with a footprint in multiple states for residential and commercial focuses. Roger has flipped nearly 50 homes within the last 5 year with his company Becker Homes as well. Roger lives in the Pacific Northwest with wife and two daughters.

Through a partnership with the Fuller Center For Housing, a global builder of low income housing internationally, Vibe Construction seeks to build 12-15 houses annually. Fuller Center is a nonprofit organization that seeks to eradicate poverty housing by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build rehabilitated homes for people in need. In 2021, Vibe Construction funded their first house with Fuller Center, and are excited to fund more homes with them in the future.

