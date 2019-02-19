A. H. Belo Corporation announces changes to commercial printing business

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: AHC) — A. H. Belo Corporation, the parent company of The Dallas Morning News, announced today that it has implemented changes to its commercial printing business based out of the company's printing facility in Plano, Texas.

Effective immediately, The News will be eliminating its brokered printing business in which it provides print services direct to small business clients. In addition, The News is reducing the number of local and national commercial print customers it serves from more than 30 to five. The remaining commercial print customers include The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Denton-Record Chronicle.

The changes will result in 92 total roles being eliminated including 57 existing staff.

Grant Moise, President and Publisher of The Dallas Morning News said, "Last year, we conducted an in-depth analysis of our commercial printing business and found that as commercial print volumes continue to decline, so has our profitability. We have provided our existing clients with notice of this change and most have already transitioned to new printing partners. This strategic decision to streamline operations will allow The News to focus on its core business and increase operating income by over $2 million in 2019."

About The Dallas Morning News and A. H. Belo Corporation

Established in 1885, The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading newspaper and the flagship newspaper and media subsidiary of A. H. Belo Corporation. It has received nine Pulitzer Prizes since 1986, as well as numerous other industry awards recognizing the quality of its investigative and feature journalism, design and photo journalism. Its portfolio of print and digital products reaches an average daily audience of over 1.1 million people including online news and information sites; iPhone, Android and iPad apps; al día, the leading Spanish-language publication in North Texas; and briefing, the free, home-delivered quick-read.

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas with commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as a presence in emerging media and digital marketing. While focusing on extending the Company's media platforms, A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

