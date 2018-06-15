ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting money and then budgeting it appropriately is a huge part of successfully handling life's challenges, like going to and doing well in school, living in a relaxing place and repaying student loans. However, there can be this notion that the best way to budget is to spend as little as possible and focus only on paying off what is necessary. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, would argue that that isn't necessarily true and that a "happiness budget" may be something that can help borrowers retain peace of mind.

"Most people wouldn't argue with the idea that there needs to be positive things in an individual's life for them to have a quality life. But there may be this idea still for many that every bit of money that someone has to spare has to go back towards repayment. That mindset though might be doing as much damage to an individual as the stress of constantly worrying about repayment that has become a burden," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Life shouldn't have to be only about responsibilities. There has to be a balance between doing what is needed - like paying bills - and an individual doing activities solely because they make them happy. A small bit of money should be set aside, when possible, and kept only for things that make the individual happy. The money could be as little as $5 or $10 and saved up over time or spent quickly on an expensive but worthwhile coffee treat. Treating oneself to something that makes them happy, with money specifically set aside for the comfort, might help alleviate some of the stress that can come with spending money on things deemed unnecessary or frivolous.

There's the saying that money can't buy happiness. But having less to worry about financially certainly doesn't hurt the aim for happiness. When student loan borrowers might be struggling to repay and still balance the occasional treat, Ameritech Financial might be able to help by assisting borrowers to apply for federal income-driven repayment plans that can potentially get their payments lowered. "Proper budgeting means making sure that what needs to be accounted for and dealt with is. But sometimes the idea that taking care of yourself with something special gets left out of the necessary category. Maybe because to cover all the first round of needs takes all available funds and then some. An income-driven repayment plan might be what is needed for federal student loan borrowers who qualify to be able to start working on their 'happiness budget' again," said Knickerbocker.

