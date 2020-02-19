A Headache for Big Pharma? NeuroHydrate Announces Results of their New Migraine Prevention Supplement

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroHydrate, a healthcare startup, has quietly developed and market-tested HM-Formula, a new non-prescription migraine prevention supplement. Their solution has yielded impressive long-term results in three-year market trials compared to market-leading drugs costing ten times as much.

Migraine Prevention Therapy

"Our long-term controlled customer studies exceeded our expectations," said Hamid Sami MD MSc, NeuroHydrate's founder. "Before and after surveys, indicate that 53% of our long-term customers have between 5 to 10 fewer migraine days per month compared to before using HM-Formula daily."

"HM-Formula's core ingredients are already used in migraine prevention and recommended by Neurologists. Historically patients have reported only marginal success with supplements. However, we discovered that increasing the efficacy was a direct function of the patient's tolerance of certain ingredients, specifically, how stomach acid interacts with them. We solved those issues with a unique delivery and absorption system that increases tolerability and patient compliance. Our proprietary approach eliminates side effects like nausea, bloating, and diarrhea that is common with migraine supplements. Patients can take HM-Formula indefinitely and remain compliant with the healthcare provider's prevention program, providing greater benefit over time."

"The potential impact is significant, not only for migraineurs and their families but also for healthcare providers, insurance carriers, and large employers. We have the potential to save billions of dollars each year in healthcare and recover billions more in lost productivity."

So what's next for NeuroHydrate?

Justin Higgins, NeuroHydrate's Managing Partner, said, "For some, we are challenging the status quo. We expect naysayers, but we welcome them to learn more. Everyone should remember that many aspects of HM-Formula's design and delivery system are new. We have processed thousands of orders, so our analysis is statistically relevant, with observations made on multiple variables over many years, not just a few months. Yes, our confidence is high, but for a very good reason."

And what about Big Pharma?

Higgins adds, "We will go head to head with any competitor that wishes to enter into independent clinical trials, and we have a program in place to do that on our website. We study all migraine drug trials, and we are happy to see incremental improvements, especially in pain management. However, these improvements have substantial price increases that most people can't afford anymore. NeuroHydrate is lowering the total cost of migraine care, not increasing it, and today we are announcing a new program, so migraineurs can try our approach and hopefully reduce their cost of care".

NeuroHydrate's Migraine Prevention Therapy Program (MPT) is a 90-day low-cost trial with one goal. We want skeptical healthcare providers and migraineurs to try HM-Formula, we then monitor their progress in control groups. NeuroHydrate's ReMind technology keeps them on track and compliant with daily dosing. Every 25 days, progress is measured using an encrypted survey that tracks migraine frequency, duration, and severity for each participant.

Dr. Sami concluded, "The MPT program is $99 for a 90-day trial. At the end of the trial, if NeuroHydrate did not help, MPT participants get $50 back - no questions asked. Our message to migraine patients is clear. If you suffer from chronic headaches, please talk to your healthcare provider about NeuroHydrate's HM-Formula, then give us 90 days; it may change your life."

Media Contact:

Mr. Gary Borchert

203.494.9617

234260@email4pr.com

SOURCE NeuroHydrate LLC