A Heart-Tugging Book About Friendship

CHICAGO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 1970s, James Taylor's "You've Got a Friend" was an anthem to friendship that helped people get through rough times. Finally there's a book that evokes the same kind of ode to friendship for the teens and adults of today. It's called Friendship is Fragile: Handle With Care and it's written by K.P. Lynne and R.J. Modell.

Friendship Is Fragile: Handle With Care offers thought-provoking, insightful quotations, words of wisdom, poetry, outside-of-the-box ideas, and random thoughts, celebrating the most beautiful parts of friendship, while reflecting upon some of the tougher issues occasionally encountered, even in the best of friendships.

From lighthearted quips celebrating those rare friendships that go together like peanut butter and jelly, to deep thought-provoking poems that reflect upon our most treasured friendships, to words of wisdom to help salvage a friendship when it is on the brink of extinction…it's all right here in this book!

Friendship Is Fragile: Handle With Care was written with adults and teenagers in mind, by #1 best-selling authors K.P. Lynne and R.J. Modell, whose collaboration and writing partnership has garnered multiple #1 best-selling books, including Today Is Your Gift, Open Your Present, All I Want For Christmas Is A Cure For Cancer, Hock E. Puck Meets Hock E. Stick, Pucknapped!, Litty Kitter 4 President and Queasy Street (With the late Emmy Award Winner Joe Alaskey) The book was edited by Bob Feldman, a multi-talented business writer, marketing guru, and one of the nation's leading young entrepreneurs, who owns the Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Orland Park, IL.

The book is presently for sale at Amazon with additional distribution details to be announced shortly at Facebook.com/FriendshipIsFragile

