A Hearty Helping for the Holidays: Republic Services Distributes 1,000 Turkeys Across Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising grocery prices and other factors strain many Tennessee families, an unexpected holiday boost arrived just in time for Thanksgiving. Republic Services, a leader in the environmental services industry, donated 1,000 turkeys to families across Tennessee from multiple locations, including Memphis, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Chattanooga, Loudon and Lenoir City.

The turkey distributions were completed in partnership with local nonprofit organizations, housing authorities and senior centers — all identified by local leaders and elected officials as areas that needed a helping hand this holiday season.

"Supporting the neighborhoods we serve is central to who we are," said Rob LaTourette, area president, Republic Services. "We know the holidays can be challenging for many families, and our team wanted to help bring people together and lift a bit of the burden. Providing these turkeys is our way of showing gratitude for the trust these communities place in us every day."

Republic has set a 2030 community investment goal to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong partnerships for 45 million people. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainability and responsible operations, and has been named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list and Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

