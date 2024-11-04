A Helene Affected Asheville Spa Comes Up With Inspirational Strategy To Support Community

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salt Spa of Asheville, a distinguished wellness destination since 2011, anticipates to sell 1000 Crystal Guardian Angels with The Angel Project.

More than a month after Hurricane Helene devastated vast parts of Western North Carolina and many people tragically lost their life, homes, properties and/or livelihoods, another challenge is looming.

The Angel Project - A Beacon of Hope Salt Spa Services in Himalayan Salt Cave Asheville

With utility outages for several weeks, and now with tourism way down, an economic crisis is unfolding, leaving many small businesses fear for their survival. Since 'wait and see' is not an option, The Salt Spa of Asheville has taken a proactive approach to an overwhelming situation and created The Angel Project – A Beacon of Hope. The Angels are adorable small crystal suncatchers in different colors, representing birth months. They can be used as window prism, ornament, or year round decoration and are available for purchase.

The revenue from this project is set to offer donation based disaster stress relief services to locals, support employees and the continued existance of the beloved Salt Spa. Ines Clark, the owner says that: "most people who experienced this event and the ongoing aftermath suffer post traumatic stress and need a place to relax and calm the nervous system." The Salt Spa of Asheville, with its Himalayan Salt Cave, is such a special place of solace. Their guests are health and wellness seekers who want to experience uniquely relaxing salt therapy and salt spa services in their Himalayan Salt Cave or Himalayan Salt Healing Arts Room.

Their goal is to sell 1000 Angels by the end of the year! Holiday season is near. The angels are wonderful little gifts and stocking stuffers and participating in The Angel Project is a genuine act of compassion and supports the healing of the community.

They can be ordered on their website www.saltspaasheville.com and cost $20/angel with free shipping.

About The Salt Spa of Asheville:

Since opening its doors in 2011, The Salt Spa of Asheville has been dedicated to offering unique wellness experiences. Nestled in the heart of Asheville, the spa is a sanctuary for those seeking peace and rejuvenation through holistic therapies and the natural benefits of Himalayan salt.

Media Contact:

Ines Clark

The Salt Spa of Asheville & Himalayan Salt Cave Sanctuary

[email protected]

828 505 1838

SOURCE The Salt Spa of Asheville