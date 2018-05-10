A High Five and $5,000 Grant for Mom Entrepreneurs

OGDEN, Utah, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mama Ladder® will host its first semi-annual HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™ business grant competition. Beginning May 11, 2018, mom entrepreneurs from around the world can enter to win a $5,000 grant to make a bigger impact in their business. The competition is sponsored by leader of post-pregnancy shapewear products Belly Bandit®, as well as Leader of Leaders Business Coach Katie Richardson and The Business Coach for Moms™ Lady T.

High Five for mom entrepreneurs

The Mama Ladder® empowers women at the intersection of motherhood and entrepreneurship, helping them "create their own ladder" that fits their family. Their mission behind the HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™ is to provide economic empowerment for promising mom entrepreneurs. "We believe mom entrepreneurs can do anything with the right training, powerful mentors, supportive community and a high five," states The Mama Ladder® on the grant website www.highfivegrant.com.

Co-founder Crystalee Beck's desire to help other mothers in their businesses came after making her own transition from the corporate ladder to launching her first business in 2016. Beck's first client made a deposit of $5,000, giving her confidence to grow her business. "I immersed myself in business training. I worked (and played) hard. The next year, I turned that initial $5,000 payment into a team of eight writers, 29 clients including world-leading tech brands and $100,000-plus revenue in my business," stated Beck. "The best part is working on my own terms, part-time, gives me joyful freedom to keep my two young kids as my priority."

HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™ applications will be accepted from May 11 to June 1, 2018, on the grant website www.highfivegrant.com. Ideal recipients are mom entrepreneurs who see themselves as leaders in their companies, offer valuable products/services and share a powerful brand story. Applications will be judged June 2-10 by a panel of entrepreneurs that support mom-founded businesses, narrowing down to eight finalists. From June 11 to June 20, the public will vote for their favorite mom-entrepreneur at www.highfive.com. The winner of the HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™ will be announced on June 21 as part of the first-anniversary celebration of The Mama Ladder®. Additional information on the HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™ is available at www.highfivegrant.com.

Media Contact:

Prevalent PR & Marketing

Tel: Jeanteil Livingston

385-265-2598

prevalentmarketing@gmail.com

Related Files

Mama Ladder press release 2.docx

Press Kit - HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms.pdf

Related Links

HIGH FIVE Grant for Moms™

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-high-five-and-5-000-grant-for-mom-entrepreneurs-300646165.html

SOURCE The Mama Ladder