A High-Tech Shuffleboard Bar is Coming to NYC Next Spring

11 Oct, 2023, 11:31 ET

The award-winning social entertainment concept, Electric Shuffle, has signed a flagship lease in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Shuffle, the concept that blends high-tech shuffleboard, craft cocktails, delicious food, and immaculate vibes in a vibrant setting, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third US location (and sixth worldwide) in the heart of New York City next spring.

The newest Electric Shuffle will occupy 10,000 square feet on the second floor on the corner of 30th and Broadway next to the new Virgin Hotel in NoMad. The arrival of Electric Shuffle is set to further amplify the ongoing revitalization of the district that has rapidly transformed into a nexus of entertainment and hospitality for both residents and tourists. 

"Launching Electric Shuffle in New York City is a pivotal moment for our brand," shares Gene Ball, CEO of Electric Shuffle US. We've always been about merging the classic with the contemporary, offering a space where friends can gather, compete, and create memorable experiences. New York, with its dynamic energy and world-class hospitality scene, is the perfect backdrop for our next chapter."

Electric Shuffle puts a contemporary spin on the classic bar game of shuffleboard with custom-built, high-tech tables and proprietary game design creating a one-of-a-kind experience that can be enjoyed alongside premium food and cocktails. To modernize this fan favorite, Electric Shuffle utilizes camera-vision technology that tracks and scores every puck, captures guests' best moments with live replays and selfies, and integrates up to 20 players at a time across a variety of thrilling team-based games.

As the company continues to push the boundaries of entertainment innovation, this expansion marks an exciting milestone in Electric Shuffle's journey to redefine how people connect, play, and create unforgettable experiences together.

Electric Shuffle is represented nationally by John Few of SRS Real Estate Partners who brokered the New York City deal with Adam Weinblatt of Newmark and Richard Tang of The Lam Group.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 

Concept photos from existing global locations can be found here.

Electric Shuffle NYC is now hiring for all manager positions. More information can be found here.

About Electric Shuffle:
Built for friends, by friends, Electric Shuffle is a pioneer in the world of social entertainment, combining the classic game of shuffleboard with modern technology to create an unparalleled gaming experience. With locations around the world, Electric Shuffle is committed to bringing people together through innovation, competition, hospitality, and camaraderie. Electric Shuffle has five global locations in Austin, Dallas, London, and Leeds. For more information, visit electricshuffle.com or follow their social updates on Instagram.

