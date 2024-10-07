A Historic First: Program Management of The International Space Station (ISS) to Be Digitally Recreated

SEDS USA chapters to undertake a groundbreaking effort in digitally documenting ISS collaboration, while improving future space projects, using giga-program management platform Integrate.

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, at Space Vision 2024, an ambitious project was announced that promises to reshape how we document and learn from humanity's greatest achievements. For the first time ever, the entire program management process used to construct the International Space Station (ISS) is set to undergo a full-scale digital recreation, giving students, engineers, scientists, and space developers a powerful new insight into the unique complexities that are inherent in building programs of this magnitude.

Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS) chapters across the country are set to embark on "The Ambitious Machine Challenge": a year-long contest where participants will compete in an array of categories while simultaneously collaborating to document the build of one of humanity's greatest engineering feats; one that coordinated the efforts of five space agencies, fifteen nations, and thousands of engineers over a period of twelve years. Chapters from MIT, Duke, Purdue, Texas A&M, USC, and 14 other universities across the country have already signed up to participate.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for SEDS members to apply their knowledge and leadership to one of the most iconic space projects ever undertaken" says Sara Alvarado, SEDS Executive Director. She calls it "A unique chance for students from any and all disciplines to immerse themselves in the future of aerospace program management while contributing to the preservation of space history."

Participants will digitally recreate the planning of each ISS module using Integrate: program management software built specifically for developing the world's most ambitious machines, and the only application capable of handling this kind of giga-program. Historically, managing complex projects like the ISS meant juggling security, roadmaps, and countless tasks and timelines across different tools and teams—making the process fragmented and inefficient. With Integrate, this can all be done on a single platform; enabling a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive view of the entire ISS project.

By putting the full scale and scope of the program in one place, current and future space developers will be able to better identify and avoid the planning failures that once plagued the ISS build. While digital twins and simulations are often used for design and operational purposes, this type of recreation of the program management processes for such a complex project will help future generations use those lessons to shape more efficient, successful programs going forward.

"This effort isn't just preserving the technical marvel of how the ISS was built, although that's certainly one outcome," shared John Conafay, CEO of Integrate, and former Executive Director of SEDS. "It's also a way for us to understand and improve upon how such a complex program was managed. For the first time, we're bringing the full scope of program management into focus, while giving students an opportunity to experience and learn from the collaboration efforts that built the ISS."

Teams will compete for cash prizes and tickets to Space Vision 2025. Additional awards will be presented for innovation and collaboration, recognizing standout contributions.

For more information on the contest, or to register your intent to participate, visit https://bo6peh3qnit.typeform.com/to/tclRyrVe. To follow the project, follow Integrate/John Conafay on LinkedIn & X, and SEDS on LinkedIn & X.

