A Historic Move: Moran Family of Brands Goes Global with Acquisition of Mister Transmission

Top Automotive Services Franchisor Announces Milestone Deal; Creates Unified North American Leader in Automotive Service and Repair

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone moment that reflects the strength and growth of the automotive aftermarket industry, Moran Family of Brands is expanding into Canada with the acquisition of Mister Transmission, creating a unified North American leader in automotive service and repair. Already owning U.S.-based Mr. Transmission, Moran has expanded its portfolio on an international scale to continue meeting the evolving needs of automotive customers.

Key Benefits of Mister Transmission Joining the Moran Family of Brands

Expanded Customer Warranty Support : Integrating Mister Transmission with Mr. Transmission expands Moran Family of Brands' geographic footprint and enhances customer support across borders. This alignment ensures consistent warranty coverage, giving customers greater peace of mind and a seamless service experience throughout North America.

: Integrating Mister Transmission with Mr. Transmission expands Moran Family of Brands' geographic footprint and enhances customer support across borders. This alignment ensures consistent warranty coverage, giving customers greater peace of mind and a seamless service experience throughout North America. Cross-Border Network and Operational Strength: For the first time in the brands' histories, this landmark unification establishes a consolidated North American network. Shared resources, expertise, and operational infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada position the organization for accelerated expansion and industry leadership.

With the historic alignment of Canada-based Mister Transmission, Moran Family of Brands' portfolio now includes seven brands: Mr. Transmission, Mister Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Multistate Transmissions, Dr. Nick's Transmissions and Alta Mere. All the transmission brands will operate under a combined leadership vision across the U.S. and Canada.

"This is a landmark moment for our company," said Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands. "By bringing these two strong brands together, we are combining decades of technical expertise, shared values, and operational excellence. Together, we can serve our customers even better, provide unmatched support to our franchisees, and set a new standard for the North American automotive services industry."

What This Means for the Franchise Network

The combined North American organization will focus on enhancing operational capabilities, technology and diagnostics resources, marketing reach, and training and support for franchisees.

With a combined footprint and a shared culture rooted in integrity, technical expertise, and customer service, Moran Family of Brands is further positioned to lead the next era of transmission repair, drivetrain services, and general automotive repair.

Leadership of both organizations remains in place. Barb Moran-Goodrich will serve as CEO of the combined North American organization. Peter Baldine will continue as President of Moran Family of Brands in the U.S. Tony Kuczynski will continue as President of Mister Transmission in Canada.



"We're making history here as we enter an exciting chapter for our brands," said Kuczynski. "Moran Family of Brands and Mister Transmission are leaders in our respective countries, and together we are building a stronger North American organization. With greater scale, resources, and shared expertise, we can better serve our customers, support our franchisees, and lead the industry forward."

Looking ahead, Moran's focus in 2026 will surround strategic system integration, scaling franchise development in key markets, strengthening operational alignment, and leveraging shared values and a proven history to accelerate growth throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"This transition is a proud and emotional moment for me," said Paul Craven, Former Chairman of Mister Transmission. "We built something truly special and Moran Family of Brands reflects the same values, integrity, and focus on long-term success that has guided us for over 60 years. I am confident that this next phase will serve our franchisees, our team, and our customers exceptionally well."

With this expansion it brings nearly 200 locations across North America, Moran Family of Brands is advancing alongside a rapidly growing automotive aftermarket industry, forecasted to hit $664 Billion by 2028, $804.87 Billion by 2030, and $1 Trillion by 2035.

For more information on Moran Family of Brands, visit moranfamilyofbrands.com . To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit moranfamilyofbrands.com/auto-franchise-opportunities. For Mister Transmission franchise opportunities in Canada, visit https://www.mistertransmission.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About Moran Family of Brands:

Moran Family of Brands is one of the nation's leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair, automotive accessories, and window tint and paint protection services. Based in Orland Park, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through six individual brands and a total of more than 130 franchise locations nationwide including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere "The Automotive Outfitters", Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmissions.

About Mister Transmission:

Founded in 1963, Mister Transmission is Canada's most trusted and recognized brand for transmission service and repair. With over 60 years of specialized experience, the company pioneered Canada's first dedicated transmission service centers, offering customers an alternative to dealership repairs. Converted into a franchise in 1969, Mister Transmission has grown into a nationwide network of trusted service locations. The brand remains committed to its core values, staying true to its specialized model while keeping pace with the latest automotive technology to provide top-quality transmission repair.

