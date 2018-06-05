A Historical Fiction for Lovers of Fantasy

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James fiction's new release, Orope -The White Snake by Guenevere Lee, is a mythical story of four travellers set in the Bronze Age. As the travellers, known as "the Whisperers of the Gods," move towards their destinations, they experience new lands and cultures, strange customs, foreign dangers, and tragedy.

Orope -The White Snake by Guenevere Lee

Orope - The White Snake takes place in a world threatened by angry deities. The Whisperers of the Gods foresee a catastrophic end and have been given a vision of the gods destroying the world with a flood. They set out to appease the gods to save their world, but soon find that the gods are not the only danger they face. As they embark on their mission, they must navigate unfamiliar lands and try to reach their destination before they fall prey to the beasts that lurk in the dark.

This exciting new fantasy steps away from the usual setting of medieval times and instead explores the Bronze Age, a time that saw the rise and fall of empires. The four travellers, Tersh, Kareth, Sha'di, and Samaki, make up a diverse cast, offering a relatable character for every reader. Their journey appeals to lovers of travel and culture as they explore uncharted lands. Guenevere Lee provides meticulous backgrounds for the characters and the setting, including maps, languages, and more. These details help readers truly engulf themselves in the story.

Filled with intrigue, mystery, danger, and destiny, Orope -The White Snake is a riveting adventure that draws fiction lovers in from the very first page. Guenevere Lee has painted a mythical world that readers can get lost in, as they fight alongside the protagonists on their mission to overcome perilous obstacles and save the world from a disastrous fate.

About the Author:

Guenevere Lee has a passion for travel and culture. She spent her childhood moving every three years and has worked abroad throughout her adulthood. As a result, her writing tends to take place all over the map. To envelope her readers in the plot and make them feel that they are experiencing a real world, she brings her stories to life with fleshed out cultures, languages, histories, and maps. Guenevere has lived and worked in Canada, England, and Japan, and she has travelled around the world. These experiences are the basis for her characters' journey. She currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

More About This Title:

Orope - The White Snake by Guenevere Lee, will be released by Morgan James Fiction on June 5, 2018. Orope—ISBN 978-1683507390—has 286 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

