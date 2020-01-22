A. Hoffman Awning Co. Wins Award for Best Residential Awning Manufacturer - Metropolitan Washington D.C.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Hoffman Awning Co. proudly announces winning an award for Best Residential Awning Manufacturer - Metropolitan Washington D.C. The award was issued by BUILD magazine.

How was A. Hoffman Awning Co. selected?

Best Residential Awning Manufacturer

The BUILD judging process is driven 100% by merit, meaning that awardees must demonstrate expertise within a given field, dedication to client service and satisfaction, and an on-going commitment to excellence and innovation.

Research was centered around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer. The wider market reputation of each nominee was also taken into consideration.

BUILD magazine is dedicated to the construction and property markets with updates from the world of construction & engineering, property, architecture & design. It showcases some of the most innovative leaders, creative brands and dedicated firms shaping the industry today.

Celebrating its Centennial Year, A. Hoffman Awning Co. has specialized in the manufacturing of residential and commercial awnings in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., since 1920.

