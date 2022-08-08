A+ Home School Athletics Release 2022-2023 Schedule for Upcoming Inaugural Season in NJ

New sports program and league for home schooled girls and boys ready for 1st season beginning September.

DENVILLE, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ Home School Athletics (AHA) releases varsity sports schedule for New Jersey's inaugural season beginning September 2022. Girls volleyball season will be in the Fall. Followed by Girls and Boys Basketball season in the Winter and Boys Volleyball season in the Spring. AHA Teams will be formed from home school students from Morris, Sussex, Union and Essex counties. A regular season and championship tournament is planned for each sport.

A+ Home School Athletics

A+ Home School Athletics, is a brand-new sports program and league for home schooled girls and boys grades 4th through 12th grade. Sussex County teams will practice at House of Sports in Sparta NJ. Morris County teams will practice at PowerZone Volleyball Center in Denville, NJ. Union and Essex County locations to be announced at a later date. AHA is weighing additional markets and will make further announcements as new communities and teams are brought onboard.

2022-2023 Varsity Sports Schedule:

Fall

- Girls Volleyball

Winter

- Girls Basketball

- Boys Basketball

Spring

- Boys Volleyball

Sports Camps will be scheduled prior to each season to help train student-athletes, followed by tryouts to form teams. Teams will be directed and coached by AHA. Home school parents are welcomed to participate as coaches. Coaches training will be provided to the parent coaches by AHA. We're excited to bring you more details in the weeks ahead. For tryout dates and to learn more about A+ Home School Athletics visit: https://www.home-school-athletics.com

About A+ Home School Athletics

A+ Home School Athletics provides parents a place for their child to engage in physical exercise as well as develop relationships with their peers. With gym class and varsity teams, home schooled youth and teens have a place where they can exercise, meet friends and participate in team sports. Athletics is a crucial part education. It teaches the importance of team work,sportsmanship, how to strive for a goal and how to overcome adversity.

Additional locations will be available soon. With aggressive expansion plans, A+ Home School Athletics is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to new locations in New Jersey and around the country. To learn more about A+ Home School Athletics visit: https://www.home-school-athletics.com

Media Contact:

George Mon

973-983-8208

[email protected]

SOURCE A+ Home School Athletics