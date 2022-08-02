A+ Home School Athletics Set to Launch Sports Programs for Home School Kids

PowerZone Volleyball, a leader in the youth sports community, to expand and bring athletics to home schooled students.

DENVILLE, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerZone Volleyball, Inc., announces the launch of A+ Home School Athletics and will be expanding into providing sports programs for home schooled kids. A+ Home School Athletics provides parents a place for their child to engage in physical exercise as well as develop relationships with their peers. With gym class and varsity teams, home schooled youth and teens have a place where they can exercise, meet friends and participate in team sports. Athletics is a crucial part of education. It teaches the importance of team work, sportsmanship, how to strive for a goal and how to overcome adversity.

PowerZone Volleyball pioneered youth club volleyball in northwestern NJ over 2 decades ago and has been a leader in youth volleyball ever since. That experience in organizing youth sports is set to bring athletics to the home school community. As the number of home school families grow in our communities, A+ Home School Athletics aims to provide these families opportunities for homeschooling students to participate in sports.

A+ Home School Athletics will be running programs in Denville and Sparta, NJ, serving Morris and Sussex County. Additional locations will be available soon. With aggressive expansion plans, A+ Home School Athletics is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to new locations in New Jersey and around the country. To learn more about A+ Home School Athletics visit: https://www.home-school-athletics.com.

Whether you want to introduce your young child to his or her first sport, or participate in a competitive varsity experience, A+ Home School Athletics is a wonderful partner to supplement your child's home school education.

About PowerZone Volleyball

PowerZone was founded in 1996 as New Jersey's first volleyball only facility and has grown to become the leader youth volleyball in the metro NJ-NY area. Young athletes are at the center of what we do, PowerZone Volleyball has been dedicated to the development of amateur athletes and to promoting good sportsmanship and good citizenship. Learn more about our journey by visiting https://home-school-athletics.com and https://www.powerzonevb.com or following us on LinkedIn.

