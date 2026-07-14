A Homegrown Leader for a New Era: Alfonso J. Gonzalez Named CEO of Qualfon

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualfon is proud to announce that Alfonso J. Gonzalez has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. His appointment signals a new chapter for the company, one defined by a sharpened strategic focus, a restructured leadership team, and a renewed commitment to the mission that has guided Qualfon since its founding.

Alfonso J. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Qualfon

Gonzalez is not new to Qualfon. He began his career at the company as an associate on the front lines, taking customer calls at a Qualfon site in Idaho. That experience, the work, the challenge, and the people who supported him through it, shaped his approach to leadership and his belief that investing in people drives better outcomes for clients. Having grown alongside the company and deeply formed by its purpose, he brings a strong commitment to Qualfon's people, its clients, and its enduring mission to serve others for generations to come.

Since assuming the role, Gonzalez has moved with purpose to position Qualfon for its next phase of growth, restructuring the company's leadership around client verticals, integrating revenue and marketing operations, and elevating the role of technology and strategy at the executive level.

Gonzalez has accomplished a great deal since taking his position, while balancing Qualfon's mission to be the best and make each person's life better.

"Qualfon exists to improve lives — for our associates, our clients, and the customers they serve. Over the past several months, we have been doing the hard work of sharpening our focus, strengthening our capabilities, and building the kind of client partnerships that actually move the business. That work is real and already showing traction in a revenue outlook for 2026, tracking at 3X the market growth rate. We are just getting started."

—Alfonso J. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer

Building for the New Era

The leadership and structural changes Gonzalez has put in place since taking the role reflect his focus on client intimacy, expanded capabilities, and a re-grounded commitment to Qualfon's mission.

Qualfon has implemented a Vertical Revenue Leadership Model, placing dedicated Chief Client Officers at the center of each major industry vertical. Kristen Hein, a transformational revenue and portfolio leader with more than 25 years of enterprise experience across financial services, insurance, fintech, and healthcare, leads the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Healthcare verticals. Todd Werner, a globally respected leader in customer success, sales, and CX transformation with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth, leads Communications, Technology, and Commerce. Each brings end-to-end accountability for client relationships, from acquisition through growth.

On the operations side, Abelardo Cruz now oversees global customer experience delivery across all offshore and nearshore locations, including Costa Rica, India, Guyana, Mexico, Tunisia, and the Philippines, while Doug Wells leads all U.S. and Canada customer experience operations with additional oversight of shared services. Together, they anchor a global delivery model built to scale with client needs.

A More Connected Growth Engine

Gonzalez has also moved to connect the functions that drive revenue into a single, integrated engine. Ian Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, has assumed expanded responsibility for Revenue Operations. This alignment brings marketing, lead generation, data, and sales performance together under unified leadership, designed to generate demand, convert it effectively, and deliver greater consistency and impact for clients.

To anchor the company's strategic direction, Juan Pablo Gonzalez Fernandez has rejoined Qualfon as Chief of Corporate Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO, translating vision into actionable plans and driving disciplined execution of the company's priorities across the enterprise.

Technology as a Strategic Enabler

As AI and digital transformation continue to reshape the customer experience industry, Qualfon has positioned technology at the center of its growth strategy. Ian Catolico, Chief Information Officer, works in close partnership with the CEO to ensure the company's technology capabilities remain tightly connected to its strategic direction and that Qualfon continues advancing AI-driven solutions across its global operations.

What This Means for Clients

These changes reflect a deliberate strategic evolution at Qualfon, one centered on knowing client needs more precisely, fulfilling them proactively, and delivering measurable value in every partnership. The restructuring gives clear ownership of revenue performance, strengthens client intimacy across verticals, and speeds up new client acquisition and expansion within Qualfon's existing base.

A website refresh, reflecting the new focus and direction of the company, signals a shared, company-wide commitment to continuous improvement. The new qualfon.com moves from a service-centered narrative to one organized around client outcomes: revenue growth, customer experience, and marketing services, reflecting where Qualfon is headed and how it helps clients acquire, serve, retain, and grow their customers.

About Qualfon

Qualfon is a global BPO provider of omnichannel customer experience and business support solutions with locations on several continents. We are an agile partner specializing in call center support, revenue growth, and marketing services, committed to serving our clients and their customers throughout the customer journey.

Qualfon's Mission

Qualfon's mission is to help as many individuals as possible pursue their total vocation, create an ever-growing number of career development opportunities, and be the partner of choice for all our clients. Simply put: be the best and make each person's life better.

SOURCE Qualfon Data Services Group, LLC