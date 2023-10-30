A Horse Ranch Becomes a Place of Second Chances for Rescued Animals and the Families Who Love Them in an Inspirational New Middle-grade Book Series

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animals meet with danger every day, whether it's a horse escaping a California wildfire, a pig trapped in a bomb cyclone, or a donkey at a livestock auction. What matters is their second chance, chances made possible by people who feel a connection to them and help improve their lives. With her new middle-grade series, Moonlight Mile Ranch, author Mel Sobolewski brings amazing stories to young readers of animal rescues and the importance of human and animal connection.

In the first installment in the series, Second Chances, readers meet Slick and his daughter June, who recently lost their horse farm to wildfires in California. Without a barn and home, they are met with the sad decision to put up their two beloved horses, Hickory and Boomer, for adoption so they can be properly cared for. At the animal shelter, the horses meet Mel and her daughter Lennon, who have an immediate connection with Hickory and decide to make him part of their family at their new plot of land that they name Moonlight Mile Ranch. In need of land development, Mel hires Slick, who built his ill-fated Sagebrush Farm and all of its outbuildings himself, to build out her new plot of land for their incoming resident, Hickory. 

It's a lucky turn of events for Slick and June, who needed a place to stay following their great loss. Being ranch hands at Moonlight Mile allows them to stay close to Hickory and also help other incoming animals in need of attention and rehoming. Animals such as Ollie, a donkey that was rescued from a livestock auction where he would likely have been sold elsewhere for food. At Moonlight Mile Ranch animals are given second chances and also the respect and dignity that they deserve.

Sobolewski's informative stories are broken up by chapter with an animal highlighted in each, making it a great and manageable read for young readers. Children will learn what it means to care for an animal and they will also learn that they will receive that love and friendship back tenfold. The Moonlight Mile Ranch series is a wonderful way for families and educators of young children to open a dialogue about animals and the invaluable friendship and trust that we can share with them.

Author Mel Sobolewski lives in California where she rescues, rehabilitates and places animals into homes and sanctuaries, assists in emergency animal evacuation efforts during natural disasters, and successfully lobbies for animal welfare laws on a state and federal level. Moonlight Mile Ranch: Second Chances is her debut children's book.

