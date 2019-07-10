A hot ace in Silver Lake for epicures, vegans and pasta-obsessed.
Restaurateur Alessandro Paciotti and Executive Chef Alex Campedelli's Italian concept restaurant dresses up casual with a perfect aperitivo and the flairs of fine dining.
LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity and cool are keywords for Asso Pasta Bar & Wine, opening today in Silver Lake after a successful soft opening. Paying close attention to ingredients, Asso's cuisine is just simple, focusing on pasta and vegetables, not sauces and creams. "The community is asking for gluten free, vegan and vegetarian healthy options which is why the types of pasta we make are traditional like Carbonara, Amatriciana, Cacio e Pepe, but we also have a rotating menu of traditional pasta with a modern twist like Beets Tagliatelle (smoked beet butter, cherry tomatoes confit, toasted pine nuts) and Rigatoni al Cavolo Nero (Rigatoni pasta, kale pesto, peas, crispy kale, herbs olive oil)" says owner Alessandro Paciotti.
The menu at Asso, meaning "ace" in Italian, changes every 2-3 weeks with the same signature traditional dishes always remaining. At any moment the menu includes a dozen pastas, several appetizers, salads, and homemade desserts. Focaccia is baked fresh at the restaurant daily.
"These are good carbs. We match the right amount of pasta with simple healthy, fresh ingredients. It also is a way to eat pasta not in the common sense for Los Angeles. Our chefs are Italian and they have a personal relationship with customers and it's something the customers love" says executive chef Alex Campedelli, former executive chef of NYC's acclaimed Sola Pasta Bar.
Wanting to match not only the tastes of the neighborhood but also the mood, Asso added Liberty Style chandeliers and preserved the space's floor to ceiling brick walls. With a modern approach to the traditional food they grew up eating Asso's team hopes to win over clients with big veggie-derived flavors.
Asso Pasta Bar & Wine, located at 4019 W Sunset Blvd, opens today with hours of Tuesday-Wednesday 5-10pm, Thursday-Sunday 12-3pm and 5-10pm.
