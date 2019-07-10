A hot ace in Silver Lake for epicures, vegans and pasta-obsessed.

The menu at Asso, meaning "ace" in Italian, changes every 2-3 weeks with the same signature traditional dishes always remaining. At any moment the menu includes a dozen pastas, several appetizers, salads, and homemade desserts. Focaccia is baked fresh at the restaurant daily.

"These are good carbs. We match the right amount of pasta with simple healthy, fresh ingredients. It also is a way to eat pasta not in the common sense for Los Angeles. Our chefs are Italian and they have a personal relationship with customers and it's something the customers love" says executive chef Alex Campedelli, former executive chef of NYC's acclaimed Sola Pasta Bar.

Wanting to match not only the tastes of the neighborhood but also the mood, Asso added Liberty Style chandeliers and preserved the space's floor to ceiling brick walls. With a modern approach to the traditional food they grew up eating Asso's team hopes to win over clients with big veggie-derived flavors.

Asso Pasta Bar & Wine, located at 4019 W Sunset Blvd, opens today with hours of Tuesday-Wednesday 5-10pm, Thursday-Sunday 12-3pm and 5-10pm.

SOURCE Asso Pasta Bar & Wine