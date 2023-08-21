A Hot New Summer Hit Proves You Can Dance Your Way to Happiness

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Has the world got you dragging? The songwriting team of Jennifer Saran and Narada Michael Walden offer a modest suggestion: "Let It All Go!" That's the title of their exhilarating new dance hit from Tarpan Records that blends Saran's silky smooth vocals with Narada's irresistible polyrhythmic drive carefully calculated to beat the blues.

Currently being unleashed on dance floors around the world, "Let It All Go" is a summer sensation from the celebrated song writing team also known for their popular crossover jazz and pop releases — perfect for Summer 2023's popular embrace of living the #softlife, and the latest "disco renaissance" in dance music.

See the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlIRrPoOQ4s

Saran is known for a lyric style that spotlights surrendering to happiness. She explains, "End-of-summer songs are usually about sad endings because everybody's bummed out to be leaving a sun-drenched vacation. But 'Let It All Go' is about being fully alive in the moment — flowing and flying in carefree dance."

As composer/arranger of "Let It All Go", Narada Michael Walden celebrates the roots of his Grammy-winning productions with legends Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey, and his percussive drive with the bands Journey and the Mahavishnu Orchestra. Together with Saran, "Let It All Go" brings a refreshing breeze to summer's hottest dog days.

"We wanted to amp-up the kind of joy that gives everyone a break from the daily grind," says Saran. "Only an energetic blending music and movement can make that possible."

Narada suggests that the new song "is a 4-minute summer vacation that you can take whenever the spirit, or the need, moves you."

"We designed the song as a 'summer anthem' — whether you're swaying under starry summer skies, or spinning at a sweltering poolside party," Saran claims. "It won't stop the relentless heat or solve the world's problems, but it offers a lively break from the routine. And Man, do we need that now!"

"Let It All Go" is a Tarpan Records release, available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and every major music download and streaming site.

