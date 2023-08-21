A Hot New Summer Hit Proves You Can Dance Your Way to Happiness

News provided by

Tarpan Records

21 Aug, 2023, 08:44 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Has the world got you dragging? The songwriting team of Jennifer Saran and Narada Michael Walden offer a modest suggestion: "Let It All Go!" That's the title of their exhilarating new dance hit from Tarpan Records that blends Saran's silky smooth vocals with Narada's irresistible polyrhythmic drive carefully calculated to beat the blues.

Continue Reading
Singer / Songwriter Jennifer Saran reminds everyone that the hottest place to be this summer is on the dance floor with her new single, "Let It All Go".
Singer / Songwriter Jennifer Saran reminds everyone that the hottest place to be this summer is on the dance floor with her new single, "Let It All Go".
Singer / Songwriter Jennifer Saran tells everyone to "groove, move, and repeat" with her new dance single, "Let It All Go".
Singer / Songwriter Jennifer Saran tells everyone to "groove, move, and repeat" with her new dance single, "Let It All Go".

Currently being unleashed on dance floors around the world, "Let It All Go" is a summer sensation from the celebrated song writing team also known for their popular crossover jazz and pop releases — perfect for Summer 2023's popular embrace of living the #softlife, and the latest "disco renaissance" in dance music.

See the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlIRrPoOQ4s

Saran is known for a lyric style that spotlights surrendering to happiness. She explains, "End-of-summer songs are usually about sad endings because everybody's bummed out to be leaving a sun-drenched vacation. But 'Let It All Go' is about being fully alive in the moment — flowing and flying in carefree dance."

As composer/arranger of "Let It All Go", Narada Michael Walden celebrates the roots of his Grammy-winning productions with legends Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey, and his percussive drive with the bands Journey and the Mahavishnu Orchestra. Together with Saran, "Let It All Go" brings a refreshing breeze to summer's hottest dog days.

"We wanted to amp-up the kind of joy that gives everyone a break from the daily grind," says Saran. "Only an energetic blending music and movement can make that possible."

Narada suggests that the new song "is a 4-minute summer vacation that you can take whenever the spirit, or the need, moves you."

"We designed the song as a 'summer anthem' — whether you're swaying under starry summer skies, or spinning at a sweltering poolside party," Saran claims. "It won't stop the relentless heat or solve the world's problems, but it offers a lively break from the routine. And Man, do we need that now!"

"Let It All Go" is a Tarpan Records release, available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and every major music download and streaming site.

For more information, contact: [email protected] – (310) 860-2656

SOURCE Tarpan Records

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.