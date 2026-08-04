Americas Cardroom Adds Two Ways to Qualify for Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms

Direct Satellites and the Venom Vault launch ahead of the $15 million tournament series.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom today launched Direct Satellites and the Venom Vault, expanding the Venom Fever qualification schedule for its upcoming Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

The Direct Satellites have buy-ins of $109 and $290 and provide many opportunities to secure $2,650 seats before Venom Fever concludes on Sunday, August 30.

Americas Cardroom

The Venom Vault also opened today. Every eligible player has already received one free Vault Key, with each key guaranteeing a prize.

Players use a key to select a door and reveal a reward. Prizes can include a Survivor Flip Step ticket or even a $2,650 seat to the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

Additional keys cost $2.99 each. Players may also redeem 300 Combat Points for one key or earn keys by completing special challenges. The promotion runs through Sunday, August 30.

The Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms begin Thursday, August 13 and feature $15 Million in combined guarantees. The schedule includes a $12 million guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em Venom with a $500,000 top bounty and a $3 million guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Venom with a $250,000 top bounty.

Both tournaments have a $2,650 buy-in.

Venom Fever will award another 25 seats through this Sunday's $95 Beast Tournament at 5:05 p.m. ET. Players may buy in directly or use tickets earned through weekly Beast and Sit & Crush leaderboard play.

The $16.50 Venom Madness Multi-Flight satellites also continue each week. The top 15% of each Day 1 field advances to Day 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET each Sunday. Every weekly final guarantees 10 Venom seats.

Other qualifying options include weekend Mega Satellites, Survivor Flips beginning at $0.80 and Spin to Get In games starting at $0.01.

The two newly launched routes add even more ways to qualify through the Venom Fever promotion.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom