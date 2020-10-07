A Human Antibody Nasal Spray Under Development Might Have Prevented White House Infections, Scientists At Diomics And Active Motif Say

A human antibody nasal spray now under development might have prevented White House COVID-19 outbreak, scientists say. Tweet this

The two specific antibodies in Dioguard were isolated in March 2020 by another San Diego-based company, Active Motif Inc., from more than a thousand antibodies found in the blood of 11 patients who recovered from the virus. Research demonstrating the potent neutralizing ability of the Active Motif antibodies has appeared in three peer-reviewed journals.

The results of a recently completed, BARDA-funded SARS-CoV-2 in vitro virus neutralization test assay demonstrated the ability of Diomics' IgG antibodies to neutralize the virus and prevent it from replicating with no observed toxic side effects.

A preventative nasal spray for SARS-CoV-2 like the one Diomics is developing could possibly have protected members of the White House staff and might have significantly reduced the risk of infection to media and others who were in contact with them at events around the country, the scientists at Diomics and Active Motif say.

"We believe that intranasal delivery of our human-derived antibodies with high SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing efficiencies can be a novel alternative for preventing people from contracting COVID-19 and unknowingly passing it to others, including those who for various reasons choose not to wear masks," said Joseph Fernández, Active Motif's founder and chairman.

"Creating an antibody shield that traps and disables the virus before it can reach and enter the cells that cause infection—a molecular-level mask, if you will—we believe could hold the key to allowing many aspects of life to resume until a safe, effective vaccine is available and widely accepted," said Diomics CEO, Anthony Zolezzi.

"At this critical moment, providing the highest possible level of protection for our country's leaders and others on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 is the most important contribution we can make to our nation's security and long-term prosperity, and we think Dioguard has the potential to do that."

